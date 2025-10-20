ETV Bharat / entertainment

30 Years Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Recall The Timeless Romance Of Raj And Simran

30 Years Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Three decades have gone by since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) initially hit the silver screen, but its magic has been winning generations of cinema lovers to this day. The cult romantic drama, helmed by Aditya Chopra and bankrolled by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films, is 30 years old this year. Marking the milestone, lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reminisced about their time working on the film that not only changed their lives but also became a foundation of Indian pop culture. Released in 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became one of the longest-running and most successful films in Indian film history. Its ageless tale of family, love, and tradition, and its iconic characters Raj and Simran, resonated deep within the hearts of the people. The film's dialogue, song and visual imagery - from the mustard fields to the railway stations - became ingrained in the people's collective memory. As the movie reaches its 30-year milestone, Shah Rukh Khan, who was Raj Malhotra in the movie, was left stunned and thankful at the film's enduring success. "It doesn't feel like it's been 30 years since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. It feels like it happened yesterday because 'bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain...' but it still feels unbelievable," SRK said in a press statement. "I'm truly grateful for all the love that I have received from people across the world for playing Raj. Nobody could have foreseen the kind of place the film made in the hearts of people around the world, and I will never forget the moment when everyone started to come… see the film and fall in love." The superstar further reflected on how the film has influenced people's lives and shaped the cultural idea of romance for an entire generation.