30 Years Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Recall The Timeless Romance Of Raj And Simran

Hyderabad: Three decades have gone by since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) initially hit the silver screen, but its magic has been winning generations of cinema lovers to this day. The cult romantic drama, helmed by Aditya Chopra and bankrolled by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films, is 30 years old this year. Marking the milestone, lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reminisced about their time working on the film that not only changed their lives but also became a foundation of Indian pop culture.
Released in 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became one of the longest-running and most successful films in Indian film history. Its ageless tale of family, love, and tradition, and its iconic characters Raj and Simran, resonated deep within the hearts of the people. The film's dialogue, song and visual imagery - from the mustard fields to the railway stations - became ingrained in the people's collective memory.
As the movie reaches its 30-year milestone, Shah Rukh Khan, who was Raj Malhotra in the movie, was left stunned and thankful at the film's enduring success.
"It doesn't feel like it's been 30 years since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. It feels like it happened yesterday because 'bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain...' but it still feels unbelievable," SRK said in a press statement.
"I'm truly grateful for all the love that I have received from people across the world for playing Raj. Nobody could have foreseen the kind of place the film made in the hearts of people around the world, and I will never forget the moment when everyone started to come… see the film and fall in love."
The superstar further reflected on how the film has influenced people's lives and shaped the cultural idea of romance for an entire generation.
"The impact this film has had on the hearts of people worldwide is unprecedented, and so many couples meet me and say, 'We got married or fell in love… after watching this film.' I also feel that it has had such a happy effect on the pop culture of India and South Asians," he added.
Kajol, who played Simran Singh, mentioned that for her, the journey of DDLJ feels surreal and deeply personal, as the film continues to resonate with audiences even after three decades.
"Thirty years of DDLJ sounds surreal! The film has aged into a legacy and a nostalgic experience for a generation. That classic was made with the recklessness of youth and the honesty of first love, never imagining that Raj and Simran would make the entire nation hold its breath at a train station," Kajol said.
"The songs, the dialogues, the mustard fields - everything from that world seeped into pop culture and stayed there."
Kajol also spoke about the film's lasting influence on Indian cinema and how Simran’s character continues to connect with audiences today.
"There's a piece of DDLJ in almost every romantic film that came after it, because somewhere, history was made and it never quite left us. For me, Simran is a chapter that refuses to end. She represents millions of girls across this country - girls who want to do what their parents say, who carry tradition in one hand but still reach out for freedom with the other. That's why she still resonates. Every time someone says, 'Ja Simran, ja,' it signifies the belief that courage and love can coexist."
Reflecting on how the film has grown with time, Kajol added, "The viewers who adored this film at sixteen are now watching it with their children, owning it more fiercely with every passing year. Maybe that's what turning thirty does to a person - you begin to know yourself better. But when a film reigns for thirty years, it defines a generation's idea of who they are and what love means to them. It's become the template of how Indian cinema dreams of love. So grateful to the viewers who still see me as that girl in the white suit, running toward someone she loves... just with more sass."
Shot across locations in India, London, and Switzerland, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge tells the story of Raj and Simran, two young Indians living abroad who fall in love during a European trip. Bound by tradition and family values, their love story unfolds as a heartfelt journey of romance, rebellion, and reconciliation.
