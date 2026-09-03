3 Idiots Sequel: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi To Return? Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Big Update On Casting
Rajkumar Hirani has revealed that the 3 Idiots sequel is being written with the original casting and will explore the characters' lives 20 years later.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 3, 2026 at 9:18 AM IST
Hyderabad: Fans of 3 Idiots have been waiting for years to know if Rancho, Farhan and Raju will ever return. Now, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has offered one of the biggest updates yet on the much-discussed sequel. Hirani has confirmed that the story for the potential sequel is currently being written. More importantly, he has indicated that the casting will remain the same.
Speaking to a news agency, Hirani said the team is still working on the script and will decide the future of the project once the story reaches the right stage. "Kahani likhi jaa rahi hai (story is being written); we are still writing. Once it reaches the right point, then we will talk about it. Abhi toh (right now) we are still writing. Casting will be the same," he said.
His comment about the casting has immediately raised hopes of seeing Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi together again as Rancho, Farhan and Raju. The original film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani in important roles.
3 Idiots sequel will not be about college life
While the return of the original cast is exciting, Hirani has revealed that the sequel will take the characters far beyond their college years. The filmmaker said the story will be set around 20 years after the events of the first film. This means the sequel will focus on what happened to the three friends as they grew older, rather than showing them as engineering students again. "It's not about the students; it's about 20 years later ab kya hota hai unki life mein (what happens in their lives 20 years later)," Hirani said.
The time jump could give the film a completely different setting and tone. 3 Idiots followed three engineering students as they dealt with friendship, academic pressure, parental expectations and the race for success. A sequel set two decades later could instead explore their careers, relationships, responsibilities and how their youthful dreams shaped their adult lives.
The sequel was not planned initially
Interestingly, Hirani revealed that the idea for 3 Idiots 2 did not begin as a sequel. He and writer Abhijat Joshi were working on another story when they realised that the idea could fit the characters from 3 Idiots. "Main aur Abhijat kahani likh rahe the, aur ek din humein laga, 'Yaar, ye kahani toh hamare in characters ke saath fit ho rahi hai.'" That eventually led them to consider it as a possible continuation of 3 Idiots. However, the filmmaker is not willing to rush the project simply because the original film was a huge success.
Rajkumar Hirani wants the story to justify the sequel
Hirani has stressed that the sequel will happen only if the script works. If the team does not feel convinced by the story, he would rather not make the film. "Lekin abhi hum is par kaam kar rahe hain. Jaise maine kaha, agar kahani theek bani, tabhi film banayenge; nahi bani, toh nahi banayenge," he said.
This is not the first time Hirani has followed this approach. While discussing the Munna Bhai franchise, he recalled that Lage Raho Munna Bhai was also not planned as a sequel from the beginning. According to Hirani, the idea developed while the team was working on another story. They eventually realised that it could work with the characters from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. "Munna Bhai ka bhi jab sequel banaya tha, voh koi intention nahi tha banane ka," Hirani recalled, adding that the belief at the time was that sequels did not work.
That experience appears to have shaped his approach to 3 Idiots as well. Rather than making another film simply because the first one was successful, Hirani wants the story to provide a genuine reason to bring the characters back. Released in 2009, 3 Idiots became one of the most loved Hindi films of its time. Now, 17 years after the original, the possibility of seeing the same characters 20 years older has certainly made the wait for 3 Idiots 2 even more interesting.