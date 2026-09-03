ETV Bharat / entertainment

3 Idiots Sequel: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi To Return? Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Big Update On Casting

Hyderabad: Fans of 3 Idiots have been waiting for years to know if Rancho, Farhan and Raju will ever return. Now, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has offered one of the biggest updates yet on the much-discussed sequel. Hirani has confirmed that the story for the potential sequel is currently being written. More importantly, he has indicated that the casting will remain the same.

Speaking to a news agency, Hirani said the team is still working on the script and will decide the future of the project once the story reaches the right stage. "Kahani likhi jaa rahi hai (story is being written); we are still writing. Once it reaches the right point, then we will talk about it. Abhi toh (right now) we are still writing. Casting will be the same," he said.

His comment about the casting has immediately raised hopes of seeing Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi together again as Rancho, Farhan and Raju. The original film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani in important roles.

3 Idiots sequel will not be about college life

While the return of the original cast is exciting, Hirani has revealed that the sequel will take the characters far beyond their college years. The filmmaker said the story will be set around 20 years after the events of the first film. This means the sequel will focus on what happened to the three friends as they grew older, rather than showing them as engineering students again. "It's not about the students; it's about 20 years later ab kya hota hai unki life mein (what happens in their lives 20 years later)," Hirani said.