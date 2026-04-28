ETV Bharat / entertainment

3 Idiots 2 Confirmed: Aamir Khan Says Sequel Revisits Characters After 10 Years

Speaking in a recent interview with a newswire, Aamir revealed that he has already listened to the storyline and is quite excited about it. “Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful,” he said. He also made it clear that while the idea is locked, the screenplay is still under development. “The script is still being worked on, but it is a very good story. It has the same kind of humour and is also a very unusual story,” he added.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed that a sequel to 3 Idiots is currently in the works. The film is being developed by director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi, with the story set to move ahead in time and revisit the iconic characters.

The biggest highlight of the sequel is its timeline. Instead of continuing directly, the film will explore the lives of Rancho, Farhan and Raju years after the original story. “It is the story of the same characters you saw in 3 Idiots, but 10 years later,” Aamir shared, hinting at a fresh take while keeping the core intact.

The actor also spoke about returning to his much-loved role of Phunsukh Wangdu. He described the script as “beautiful” and praised the writing team for maintaining the spirit of the original. “It’s a beautiful story, and I think Abhijat and Raju have written and conceived it very well. I am also waiting to do that. Once again, I will have to step into the character of Phunsukh Wangdu,” he said.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots featured R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Aamir. The film became a massive success and continues to be remembered for its message on education, friendship and chasing one’s dreams.

Apart from this, Aamir also shared that his planned film on Dadasaheb Phalke with Hirani has been paused for now as the makers are not fully satisfied with the script. The actor is currently busy promoting his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din, co-starring Sai Pallavi.