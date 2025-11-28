ETV Bharat / entertainment

28 Years Of Ishq: Ajay Devgn's Family-Filled Post Is Incomplete As Kajol Points Out A Missing Detail

Ajay's post consists of three pictures, of which the first one is a still from their movie Ishq, with "Ishq hua" written on it. The second slide is an unseen picture from their marriage, with "kaise hua" written on it. The last slide features Ajay and Kajol with their children, Nysa and Yug Devgan, with the words "acha hua" penned on it.

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 1997 romantic comedy film Ishq has completed 28 years today, November 28, 2025. To celebrate this milestone, Ajay took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, ranging from their on-screen chemistry in the movie to their real-life bond as a family. The post received lovely comments from netizens; however, it was Kajol's cute complaint that grabbed the attention.

Sharing the pictures, Ajay wrote in the caption, "Jaise hua acha hi hua hai... #28YearsOfIshq." However, Kajol was quick to point out something missing. She commented, "Where are our dogs in the last slide??" Her remark has left fans amused, with one user replying, "ab kutte ke liye ajay sir se lad mat lena (Now don't fight with Ajay Sir for the dog)." While others replied to her with laughing emojis.

Many other users flooded the comment section with red heart emojis, with one writing, "My favourite hero." Another commented, "Lovely and sweet family, mashallah." A user wrote, "Love you, Ajay Sir & Kajol Ma'am."

Directed by Indra Kumar, Ishq starred Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol, alongside Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi. The film became one of 1997's biggest commercial hits and remains fondly remembered for Ajay and Kajol’s sparkling chemistry.

The couple first met on the sets of Hulchul in 1995, and what began as an unexpected connection soon turned into love. After dating for nearly four years, they tied the knot on February 24, 1999. They are now parents to two children - daughter Nysa Devgan, born in 2003, and son Yug Devgan, born in 2010.