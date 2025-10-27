ETV Bharat / entertainment

25 Years Of Mohabbatein: Jimmy Shergill's Rise, Preeti Jhangiani's Typecast Trap And Jugal Hansraj's Biggest Hit Ever

At the backdrop of this battle are three male students and their girlfriends, and to portray the six young characters, Chopras sought out new talent. Aditya’s brother, Uday Chopra was cast in one of the male lead roles, marking his acting debut, and a national search was conducted to find five additional newcomers. The final ensemble included Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

Bachchan’s Narayan Shankar has been the principal of gurukul, a prestigious all-boys school, for 25 years. He firmly believes in tradition, honour and discipline and is particularly opposed to any kind of romance, threatening to expel any student who falls in love. Raj Aryan (Shah Rukh Khan) soon joins gurukul as a music teacher. Raj's belief in spreading romance angers Narayan to the point that he eventually decides to fire Raj. At this point, Raj reveals he is actually Raj Malhotra, a former student of gurukul who was expelled many years ago for falling in love with Narayan's only daughter, Megha (Aishwarya Rai) who committed suicide after Narayan expelled Raj. The conflict arises when Raj promises to honour Megha's memory by spreading love throughout gurukul to override Narayan's tradition, honour and discipline, a challenge which Narayan accepts.

The film, a musical romance was director Aditya Chopra’s intended directorial debut but since he considered the subject matter of Mohabbatein too mature for a first film he instead made Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge his debut, postponing Mohabbatein to be his second project. Writing resumed following the release of Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). Aditya presented the story that was loosely inspired by the 1989 American coming-of-age drama Dead Poets Society, to his father, producer Yash Chopra, who was impressed and agreed to produce the film under the Yash Raj banner. Aditya also wrote the screenplay and dialogues for the film that was officially announced in June 1999.

Six sprightly, vivacious young students come to study in a gurukul. They do the forbidden. They fall in love. The patriarch and gurukul’s principal is outraged. The lovers feel helpless. Gradually they start accepting that their relationship was probably doomed from the start. Right then steps in their saviour in the form of a music teacher – this in a nutshell is Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein that completes 25 years today.

Shergill views Mohabbatein as a significant turning point in his career, where he worked alongside legendary actors like Bachchan and SRK. While Shergill had appeared in the 1996 film Maachis, Mohabbatein was his breakthrough role that gained him widespread recognition. He went on to have a successful career in both Hindi and Punjabi cinema. “After Mohabbatein it was a great period in my career for about two years. I would work day and night. Even in my marriage I had gone as a guest,” Shergill said.

“It was not easy at all (casting) but I wanted faces that were not seen every Friday. I wanted fresh faces, talented faces, naturally young faces, basically youngsters who would be willing to learn, faces who could understand the truth about what this thing they called Mohabbatein was all about and more than anything else I wanted them to understand every minute detail of the script as conceived by me," Aditya was once quoted saying.

Masoom fame Jugal Hansraj was a former child artist who made his return as an adult actor in Mohabbatein. Though he later directed films like the animated Roadside Romeo, his role in Mohabbatein was key to his second innings as an actor.

"Aditya is an old friend, and I was happy that I was a part of the movie. One day we were going in a car and he told me about this film; he wanted me to play one of the young guys and I was really excited about this role. I liked my character which is very sensitive… I have loved this girl from my childhood, but I can't tell her that but she became my friend. Probably a lot of youngsters could relate to my character as such moments can happen in their lives that they can’t express their feelings. All the characters were written so beautifully. Aditya had given us the narration together with so much clarity that we could see each shot of the film. Then later when I learnt that Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh were part of it that made me more excited. I had done some films earlier but not of this scale, I still cherish every moment,” said Hansraj.

For Preeti Jhangiani, if Mohabbatein catapulted her to fame, it also proved to be a curse as she was stereotyped in “damsel in distress” characters which affected her career. “When I did Mohabbatein typecasting was a big thing, and it definitely happened to me. When Mohabbatein was released I got only that kind of role. I received a huge backlash if I tried any bold role. Perhaps the audience didn’t like me doing glamorous roles, so yes, I did get typecast,” said Jhangiani, who says that in order to fight that, she ended up doing a negative role in one of her future releases.

The soundtrack for the film was a major commercial success and is considered a memorable Bollywood album. Composed by the duo Jatin-Lalit with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, the music played a central role in the movie's timeless appeal. The album became the highest-selling Bollywood soundtrack of 2000 with notable tracks that include: Humko humise chura lo, Aankhein khuli ho ya ho bandh, Pairon mein bandhan hai and Soni soni, a vibrant Holi song that became a cult hit.

Besides the first collaboration of Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Mohabbatein was special especially to Bachchan because it marked his highly successful and much-needed comeback from a period of severe financial distress and a downturn in his career. After facing bankruptcy in the late 1990s, the film, along with the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati, relaunched him as a star and revitalized his public image. It is said that deeply in debt, he walked to Chopra's house and asked for work and he was offered Mohabbatein, a role which would reboot Bachchan's career. Among the most anticipated Hindi films of 2000 that generated significant pre-release buzz and heightened audience expectations, Mohabbatein became one of the highest-grossing film of 2000 overshadowing the other Diwali release -- Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s thriller Mission Kashmir but fell short of the massive success and collections of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai that released earlier in the same year.