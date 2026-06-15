ETV Bharat / entertainment

25 Years Of Lagaan: A Quarter-century Later, Aamir Khan's Debut Production Remains An Undisputed Masterpiece

“I had always promised never to produce a film ...earlier also I have categorically said that I will never produce. Then I realised that never say never and AKP (Aamir Khan Productions) happened because of Lagaan. It happened because Ashu (Gowariker) came to me with the script which I loved and that is where it started,” says the actor-producer. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the cinematic phenomenon is treating fans to a special nationwide re-release in theatres.

Khan recalls that he had flatly refused to become a producer early in his career because he witnessed his father, Tahir Hussain, face severe financial hardships, bankruptcy, and crushing debt. He eventually overcame his reservations to produce Lagaan to ensure the complex project received the resources it needed.

“My uncle (and filmmaker) Nasir Hussain used to say, ‘You don’t make great films, it just happens. And if someone tells you to make it again, you won’t be able to make it the same way’. I can tell you with all honesty and confidence that everyone involved with the film… every actor, every technician, crew… was emotionally invested into the work that we were doing. Sometimes, that emotion springs up…” says Aamir Khan.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and spearheaded by Aamir Khan, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, which premiered on June 15, 2001 is a monumental triumph of Indian cinema that brilliantly wove together sports, patriotism, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Actor-writer Amin Hajee, who played the character Bagha, the mute temple drummer, says, to make his portrayal realistic, he consulted with a music band and people who had mute family members to study their mannerisms.

“Playing this character was a fabulous and an enriching experience. I had to speak without saying a word. It made me dive deep within and Ashutosh and Aamir guided me from their experience. People who are deaf-mute need to navigate hurdles every day. Dealing with severe communication barriers, widespread social isolation, and economic issues, I tried to be as natural and real. Even today many institutions who represent deaf-mute kids reach out to me and I make appearances in their institutions and even tell their story through short films that I direct and upload on my YouTube channel,” says Hajee.

Daya Shankar Pandey, who portrayed the character Goli, a wealthy farmer and the team's primary fast bowler in the iconic film, became famous for his distinctive arm-swinging bowling action. His unusual bowling delivery required him to rotate his arms multiple times before releasing the ball for which he had spent months practicing with Gowariker to make it look authentic on screen.

Pandey’s bowling action turned out to be so unique that months after the film's release, cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag (umpires in a real-life Lagaan charity match) asked Pandey to demonstrate it, assuming it was originally created with computer graphics.

“Sourav Ganguly had doubts on my bowling as he had never seen anyone bowl the way I was doing. He asked me to show him the bowling action again. Aamir was also standing there. I did. He was amazed. If we make those moves by hand, it would be painful but Ashutosh had written in the script and he had suggested how I should be doing it, Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and the whole team had come to see our film during the release,” recollects Pandey.

Khan had once revealed that because Lagaan was his first film as a producer, he "couldn't prepare as an actor" for the film. Talking about how fulfilling his role as a producer on set impacted his performance as an actor, he had said, "I think my lack of prep in Lagaan, I can honestly blame it on my work as a producer. I was paying more attention so that nothing goes wrong. So, Lagaan is probably my most unprepared performance, as a result.” He had also shared that he had doubts about the film initially. "Ashu (Ashutosh Gowariker) had directed two films before this (Pehla Nasha and Baazi), which weren't so successful. So, while I trusted him, his script and his ability that's why I was going ahead, par kahin par ek darr bhi lagta hai ki, yeh beeda utha kar humne kono galti toh nahi ki," he had said in good humour.

But Lagaan turned out to be a landmark, widely celebrated as one of the most defining films in Indian cinema. The film was nominated under the Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards in 2002 and back home, the film won eight National Film Awards - Best Choreography, Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Music Direction, Best Playback Singer - Male, Best Audiography, Best Lyricist, Best Costume Design and Best Art Direction.

Director Ashutosh Gowariker poses at the Motion Picture Academy March 22, 2002 in Beverly Hills, CA (Photo: Getty Images)

Reminiscing about the very first screening of Lagaan, Khan said, “When we were making the film, many villagers, who would be sitting and chatting with me, wondered if they would get to see the film considering there were no theatres there. There were a lot of women and girls in ghunghat. I had promised them that the first public screening of Lagaan would happen in Kutch, and only after we had watched the film together would the others get to watch. They didn’t believe me. Two or three weeks before the release of the film, on 15 June, many of us went to Bhuj with the print, and booked a theatre there. The entire Kutch crowd turned up, and that was the first screening of Lagaan. Even the British actors flew down for the screening. So, the first screening happened in Bhuj, and then we returned to Mumbai and had our screenings here.”