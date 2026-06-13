ETV Bharat / entertainment

25 Years Of Gadar: When Sunny Deol's 'Gutter Ek Prem Katha' Silenced Critics And Outshone Lagaan At The Box Office

Sharma says he pushed forward with Deol, and the raw, emotional storytelling quickly resonated with a massive, nationwide audience. The film is also celebrated for its highly charged patriotic dialogues, particularly Deol's legendary line: "Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega!". The movie became an all-time blockbuster, and the 2023 sequel Gadar 2 went on to shatter massive box office records despite continued industry scepticism.

“Also, in those days, filmmakers were going to foreign locations like Switzerland to shoot. They wondered who would watch Gadar; they kept asking me what I made. Some also felt the film would be banned and that it wouldn’t get a censor certificate. It was a film which was against the tide and times. I had to arrange dozens of screenings and struggle to convince the industry of the film's mass appeal. Purane zamaane ki film hai… This is how they felt, even now, when I was releasing Gadar 2. People have this habit …those who don’t do anything in life say and believe in such things. Gadar is still relevant. I have made so many hit films, and I have been in the industry for 40-45 years, I feel blessed and happy. It doesn’t matter what people say,” says Sharma.

A distributor who initially agreed to buy the film for a signing amount of Rs 5 lakh refused to make further payments. Many who saw the early reels complained about Sunny Deol’s character playing the Sarangi, suggesting he should be carrying a gun instead, which almost scared off the buyers.

Within the industry, expectations for the 2001 film were grim, and it was being heavily questioned by his peers, says the director. Sharma recalled that some early reviewers dismissively dubbed the film "Gutter Ek Prem Katha," and certain English-language newspapers felt reviewing it was beneath them. Almost no one in the trade believed in its premise.

Despite this, she says, she embraced the challenge and celebrated the cult status of the franchise. "Before Gadar was released, people called it 'gutter'. It really hurt me, I thought I wouldn't be dejected, but in fact, work harder. I had faith in my directors. Itni khoobsurat prem kahaani shayad na kahi likhi thi or na likhenge koi bhi toh mujhe haan karna hi tha,” she says.

However, making Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was an uphill battle for Sharma. He revealed that when Gadar was first pitched, the industry was highly critical and did not take the project seriously. “Many considered it a risky venture,” he says. Upon its release, he says, many in the industry were sceptical of the film's mass appeal, with some “urban” critics even harshly reviewing it. The film’s leading lady, Ameesha Patel, who played Sakeena, said that industry insiders initially discouraged her from doing the film, with some even calling the film "gutter".

“I feel as if I started making the film just yesterday …kal hi kahaani aayi thi mere paas, that my five-to six-year-old son Utkarsh is playing in my lap …kal hi ki toh baat lagti hai’,” he smiles as he reminisces about shooting his action and inter-faith romance that hit screens on June 15, 2001. Set during the 1947 Partition, the film follows Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), a Sikh truck driver, and his fight to reunite with his Pakistani wife, Sakina (Ameesha Patel).

Twenty-five years after its landmark release, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha remains a defining milestone in Indian cinema. Director Anil Sharma says that the monumental scale of shooting the film in Rajasthan and Punjab still feels like yesterday.

“Sunny and I were convinced that it would work, and that conviction comes from inside. I am also an audience. I think about the film and the subject as an audience, not as a filmmaker. I don’t think about what the time is, situation ...I think about what would excite me to go to the theatre and watch the film,” he says.

Sharma found the story when writer Shaktimaan Talwar gave him the script of Gadar, in which a truck driver named Tara travels to Pakistan to bring his wife Sakina back to India post-Partition. "I told the writer that this story had the potential to become one of the biggest hits of the country. He asked me 'How?' I told him, 'This is Ramayana and, in this story, Ram is going to bring back Sita'. In today's time, Lanka can be Pakistan. People may not understand Ramayana, but it is in their blood, so they will automatically connect with the film," he recalled.

Interestingly, Uttam Singh, the film’s music composer, was always confident about the film’s success. “When I went for the rough trial of the film held for background music, I told the director to be ready with many sacks because the film would mint a lot of money,” Singh laughs. And the film’s music is truly a milestone in the history of Indian cinema. The duo of composer Uttam Singh and lyricist Anand Bakshi created evergreen songs like "Ud Ja Kale Kawan" and "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke" that took the nation by storm, and these songs are still played at celebrations and parties.

“There are lots of memories of songs for Gadar. The film’s music played a big role even in the success of its sequel,” says Singh, who was fresh off the runaway success of Yash Chopra's musical blockbuster Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997). After the immense success of the modern, romantic tunes of Dil To Pagal Hai, he composed a completely different, earthy and historical background tune for Gadar, making the music of this film immortal.

“I took one month to make the first song, Ud Ja Kale Kawan. I had composed just 15-20 seconds of this song, but in the film, it is there for about 18-to-20-minutes as I used the song in six different situations. The song became a duet after the lead character’s marriage, and further, when he became a father, the song became a family song, and further, the song became a searching song when his screen wife gets kidnapped.

Then, to show the connection between the mother and son, we used this song and, in the end, we showed the Brahmand singing the same song for him because he has won the battle and he is taking his family back to his village. The challenge was making a song that was to be picturised on a truck driver who couldn’t have sung a ghazal or jazz or pop...then what will he sing?” recalls Singh.

He further states, “I went to Mr Anand Bakshi (lyricist) and told him the situation. I also told him that I had only those limited notes. Mr Bakshi called me on the third day, and we were shocked by the lines he came up with. He wrote the entire song, which is about 12 to 13 antaras, and I composed it. Without this song, the film will be reduced to half its length. For the other hit song, Main Nikla Gaddi … Singh says Bakshi was ready with the lyrics. “As soon as I sang the tune for Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Mr Bakshi was ready with the words, and everything -- lyrics, music, picturisation, situation …matched instantly, and that is how the song still remains in public memory."

Sharma further shared that he was initially asked not to include the famous handpump-uprooting scene, but he trusted his vision. “It would look fake, it's not convincing, how is this even possible?” These were some of the comments that Sharma encountered from people around him when he decided to include the famous scene.

Sharma says he was convinced that it was a sure-shot whistle-worthy moment that would draw crowds to watch the film, and he was proved right. "Sometimes when you are very angry, you feel like destroying everything around you. We all have experienced that feeling. So, I thought, let the character uproot the handpump. And after all these years, people still talk about that scene," he added.

Made on a modest budget of approximately Rs 18-20 crore, the film, apparently, recorded spectacular box office numbers. It has earned around Rs 133 crore worldwide.

Patel, who, in those days, was shooting for Hrithik Roshan's debut Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Gadar simultaneously, says she didn’t mind playing the role of a mother so early in her career because of her strong belief in the film. "I believed in Sakeena, and I believed in Gadar. Even friends and family told me this [that the era of cinema is gone] ... I know that a lot of people had doubts. [But] Gadar had the family values, it's got the heart-wrenching moments, the great action, the music; everything you expect from Gadar is there."

There are many incidents that have stayed with the director while filming. “We were shooting in Punjab at a railway station late at night. Thousands of people collected there to watch us shoot. Police came and started chasing away people violently, and as a result, people started pelting stones and screaming. Sunny’s spot boy had covered and protected him with an umbrella. Sunny got very angry with all the commotion around him. He threw the umbrella that protected him, went towards the public, saying, 'Let me see who will stop me from shooting in Punjab, this is my Punjab ..' People started clapping and said this is what they wanted to hear from him,” says Sharma, recalling one such incident.

Sharma has often expressed that the film was highly celebrated and well-received by audiences in Pakistan “Pakistan’s biggest hit is Gadar. Like how Dhurandhar is a massive success here, at that time, Gadar was a huge hit in Pakistan.

Sharma also recalls facing immense resistance from industry insiders who deemed it "suicidal" to clash with Aamir Khan's Lagaan, and, of course, initial rejections by major distributors. He had to shoot with tight budgets, limited resources, and intense on-set logistical challenges. The film was released on the same day as the other masterpiece, and despite this, both films became historic successes, with Gadar dominating single-screen theatres and the masses. Gadar ran in theatres for 25 weeks straight, achieving a historic silver jubilee record. “Lagaan was also a good film, and it worked well, but yes, Gadar did a bit better,” said Sharma.