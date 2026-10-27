ETV Bharat / entertainment

2027 Oscar Race: 9 Films That Could Dominate The Awards

Hyderabad: The race for the 2027 Academy Awards is beginning to take shape, with major film festivals and box office successes offering early clues about the titles that could dominate Hollywood's biggest awards night. From Christopher Nolan's ambitious epic The Odyssey to the Spanish drama La Bola Negra, several films have already attracted attention for their performances, direction, and storytelling.

The Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival have played an important role in building early awards-season buzz. While festival recognition does not guarantee Oscar success, films that win major prizes or receive strong audience support often enter the race with an advantage.

This year's early contenders include international dramas, star-driven comedies, ambitious studio productions and even horror films. Here are the titles that could make a mark at the 2027 Oscars.

1. La Bola Negra: A Spanish Drama With Oscar Ambitions

Directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, La Bola Negra has emerged as one of the most talked-about international contenders. The Spanish period drama explores interconnected queer histories through a story that moves across different periods. The film gained significant momentum after winning the Best Director prize at the Cannes Film Festival and the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The latter is particularly important because the award has previously helped draw attention to films that went on to perform well during the awards season.

Backed by Netflix, La Bola Negra could compete in several major categories. Best International Feature Film appears to be a strong possibility, while its direction, screenplay, cinematography, production design and costumes could also attract attention. The film's ambitions may extend beyond the international category. With a strong awards campaign, it could enter the Best Picture conversation as well.

2. The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's Next Oscar Contender?

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is another major title to watch. The historical fantasy, based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, combines large-scale action with an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon. Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and John Leguizamo are also part of the cast. The film's scale, visual effects and ambitious storytelling have helped position it as a strong contender even before the awards nominations are announced.

Nolan's previous film, Oppenheimer, won seven Oscars at the 2024 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. That success has raised expectations for his latest project. The Odyssey could compete for Best Picture and Best Director, while Damon may enter the Best Actor race and Hathaway could contend for Best Supporting Actress. Its reported box office success gives the film another advantage. A commercially successful film with a major director and an established cast can attract attention across several Academy categories.

3. Fjord: Cannes' Palme d'Or Winner

Directed by Cristian Mungiu, Fjord has gained attention following its success at Cannes, where it won the prestigious Palme d'Or. The international drama stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, both of whom have received critical recognition for their performances in recent years. The film's strong festival reception puts it in a promising position for the 2027 awards season. Cannes winners have often attracted Academy attention, particularly when distributors invest in a sustained campaign to introduce them to a wider audience.

Distributed by Neon, Fjord could compete for Best International Feature Film and Best Picture. Its lead performances may also bring Stan and Reinsve into the acting conversation. Neon has developed a strong reputation for campaigning for acclaimed international films. Its previous successes include Parasite, which won Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars, and Anatomy of a Fall, which received five nominations at the 2024 ceremony. That track record adds to the expectations surrounding Fjord.

4. Wild Horse Nine: Martin McDonagh Returns With a Dark Comedy

Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine is emerging as a contender in the writing and acting categories. The CIA assassin comedy-drama stars Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich and premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it attracted critical attention. McDonagh has an established history with the Academy. His films Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin received seven and nine Oscar nominations, respectively.

His latest film could benefit from that reputation, particularly in the Best Original Screenplay category. McDonagh's distinctive approach to dark comedy and complicated characters has previously appealed to Academy voters. Rockwell's involvement is another advantage, given his Oscar-winning performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Malkovich could also enter the acting race if his performance gains enough support.

5. The Invite: Olivia Wilde's Dinner-Party Comedy Could Surprise

Olivia Wilde's The Invite is a smaller film that could become an interesting awards-season contender. Distributed by A24, the comedy follows the tensions and unexpected revelations that emerge during a dinner party. The film features Wilde alongside Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton. Its sharp writing, compact setting and ensemble performances have helped it attract attention despite its relatively modest scale.