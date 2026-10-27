2027 Oscar Race: 9 Films That Could Dominate The Awards
The Odyssey, La Bola Negra, Fjord and other breakout titles are building early Oscar buzz through major festival wins, strong performances and box office success.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 27, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The race for the 2027 Academy Awards is beginning to take shape, with major film festivals and box office successes offering early clues about the titles that could dominate Hollywood's biggest awards night. From Christopher Nolan's ambitious epic The Odyssey to the Spanish drama La Bola Negra, several films have already attracted attention for their performances, direction, and storytelling.
The Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival have played an important role in building early awards-season buzz. While festival recognition does not guarantee Oscar success, films that win major prizes or receive strong audience support often enter the race with an advantage.
This year's early contenders include international dramas, star-driven comedies, ambitious studio productions and even horror films. Here are the titles that could make a mark at the 2027 Oscars.
1. La Bola Negra: A Spanish Drama With Oscar Ambitions
Directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, La Bola Negra has emerged as one of the most talked-about international contenders. The Spanish period drama explores interconnected queer histories through a story that moves across different periods. The film gained significant momentum after winning the Best Director prize at the Cannes Film Festival and the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The latter is particularly important because the award has previously helped draw attention to films that went on to perform well during the awards season.
Backed by Netflix, La Bola Negra could compete in several major categories. Best International Feature Film appears to be a strong possibility, while its direction, screenplay, cinematography, production design and costumes could also attract attention. The film's ambitions may extend beyond the international category. With a strong awards campaign, it could enter the Best Picture conversation as well.
2. The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's Next Oscar Contender?
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is another major title to watch. The historical fantasy, based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, combines large-scale action with an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon. Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and John Leguizamo are also part of the cast. The film's scale, visual effects and ambitious storytelling have helped position it as a strong contender even before the awards nominations are announced.
Nolan's previous film, Oppenheimer, won seven Oscars at the 2024 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. That success has raised expectations for his latest project. The Odyssey could compete for Best Picture and Best Director, while Damon may enter the Best Actor race and Hathaway could contend for Best Supporting Actress. Its reported box office success gives the film another advantage. A commercially successful film with a major director and an established cast can attract attention across several Academy categories.
3. Fjord: Cannes' Palme d'Or Winner
Directed by Cristian Mungiu, Fjord has gained attention following its success at Cannes, where it won the prestigious Palme d'Or. The international drama stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, both of whom have received critical recognition for their performances in recent years. The film's strong festival reception puts it in a promising position for the 2027 awards season. Cannes winners have often attracted Academy attention, particularly when distributors invest in a sustained campaign to introduce them to a wider audience.
Distributed by Neon, Fjord could compete for Best International Feature Film and Best Picture. Its lead performances may also bring Stan and Reinsve into the acting conversation. Neon has developed a strong reputation for campaigning for acclaimed international films. Its previous successes include Parasite, which won Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars, and Anatomy of a Fall, which received five nominations at the 2024 ceremony. That track record adds to the expectations surrounding Fjord.
4. Wild Horse Nine: Martin McDonagh Returns With a Dark Comedy
Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine is emerging as a contender in the writing and acting categories. The CIA assassin comedy-drama stars Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich and premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it attracted critical attention. McDonagh has an established history with the Academy. His films Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin received seven and nine Oscar nominations, respectively.
His latest film could benefit from that reputation, particularly in the Best Original Screenplay category. McDonagh's distinctive approach to dark comedy and complicated characters has previously appealed to Academy voters. Rockwell's involvement is another advantage, given his Oscar-winning performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Malkovich could also enter the acting race if his performance gains enough support.
5. The Invite: Olivia Wilde's Dinner-Party Comedy Could Surprise
Olivia Wilde's The Invite is a smaller film that could become an interesting awards-season contender. Distributed by A24, the comedy follows the tensions and unexpected revelations that emerge during a dinner party. The film features Wilde alongside Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton. Its sharp writing, compact setting and ensemble performances have helped it attract attention despite its relatively modest scale.
Cruz and Norton could enter the supporting acting races, while Wilde may find opportunities in the directing, screenplay and acting categories. The film could also emerge as a Best Picture contender if its festival reception translates into wider industry support. A24 has built a reputation for backing distinctive films that find success with critics and awards voters.
6. The Debut: Julianne Moore Could Be a Major Acting Contender
Directed by Jesse Eisenberg, The Debut is a comedy-drama centred on a reserved New Jersey woman whose life changes after she joins a community theatre production. Julianne Moore leads the film, playing a woman who discovers a new sense of purpose through an unexpected opportunity. Paul Giamatti also stars as the larger-than-life director who helps transform her life.
The film's festival journey has put Moore at the centre of early Best Actress predictions. Her performance could become one of the film's biggest strengths during the awards season. The film also has potential in the screenplay category, while Giamatti could enter the Best Supporting Actor race. Its original song, titled This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn't Spit Me Out), could provide another route to recognition.
7. You Can See Everything: A Documentary With Bigger Ambitions
One of the more unusual titles attracting early attention is You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim for A24. The nearly three-hour project centres on Elizabeth Holmes during the final weeks before she enters prison. Its reported Rotten Tomatoes score of 98 percent and Metacritic score of 97 percent have helped generate considerable interest.
Documentaries rarely enter the main Best Picture conversation as easily as conventional narrative films. However, a strong critical response can help an unusual project break through the competition. The film is attracting attention beyond the documentary categories, with early speculation extending to Best Picture and Best Director.
8. Obsession: Can Horror Find Another Oscar Favourite?
Horror could also have a presence in the 2027 Oscar race through Obsession, directed by Curry Barker. The film reportedly earned more than 500 million dollars worldwide against a budget of just 750,000 dollars, making its commercial performance a major talking point. Its success has also brought attention to lead actor Inde Navarrette, whose performance has helped establish her as a rising talent.
Navarrette is reportedly expected to campaign for a Best Actress nomination. If she secures a place in the final lineup, it would reinforce the Academy's growing willingness to recognise performances in genre films. The possibility follows the recognition given to Amy Madigan for Weapons, highlighting how horror performances can break through traditional awards-season expectations.
9. The Social Reckoning: A Sequel With Awards Potential
Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning is another title that could feature prominently in the race. The film continues the story associated with The Social Network, the acclaimed 2010 drama written by Sorkin and directed by David Fincher. This time, Sorkin takes on directing duties. The project also marks one of Mikey Madison's major releases following her Best Actress Oscar win for Anora. The cast includes Wunmi Mosaku, Jeremy Strong and Jeremy Allen White, giving the film a strong collection of established and emerging performers.
Sorkin's writing could make the film a serious contender for Best Original Screenplay, while its ensemble may attract attention in the acting categories. Madison's recent Oscar win could also keep her in the awards conversation, although another nomination will depend on the performance itself. The film's connection to an acclaimed predecessor gives it a built-in audience, but it will need to establish its own identity to secure major recognition.
The 2027 Oscar Race Is Still Wide Open
The early contenders offer a glimpse of a diverse awards season. The Odyssey has the scale, star power and commercial appeal to dominate major categories, while La Bola Negra and Fjord are benefiting from international festival recognition.
Meanwhile, Wild Horse Nine, The Invite and The Debut could find their strongest opportunities in writing and acting. You Can See Everything and Obsession represent the less predictable side of the race, while The Social Reckoning brings the appeal of a major sequel with an acclaimed writer at the helm.
For now, these films are early frontrunners. Their performances at upcoming screenings, the strength of their awards campaigns and the Academy's response will determine which titles ultimately make the cut.