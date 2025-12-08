ETV Bharat / entertainment

2017 Actress Assault Case: Malayalam Star Dileep Claims 'Real' Conspiracy To Make Him An Accused

A screen grab from the video where actor Dileep talked to reporters after he was acquitted in Kerala actress abduction case. ( IANS )

Kochi: Malayalam actor Dileep on Monday alleged there was a "real conspiracy" to make him an accused in a case relating to the sexual assault of a South Indian actress here in 2017.

Shortly after he was acquitted in the case, Dileep accused some police officials and a section of the media of hatching a "conspiracy against him" to implicate him in destroying his career.

"It was done to destroy my career, image, and life in society," he told reporters soon after Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court acquitted him after a years-long legal battle.

Criticising his ex-wife and leading actress Manju Warrier, the 'Meeshamadhavan' actor said the entire conspiracy against him began with her statement that there was a criminal conspiracy behind the assault of the survivor, and that should be probed.

Without naming anyone, he alleged a top woman police officer and a group of "criminal police" chosen by her to probe the case had acted against him. Dileep accused them of fabricating a false story against him with the support of the prime accused in the case and his co-inmate in jail.

He further claimed that those police personnel and a section of the media had propagated the false story against him through social media platforms.

"Today, that false narrative, fabricated by the police, was shattered in the court," the actor-producer added.