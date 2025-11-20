ETV Bharat / entertainment

136 Singers Create World Record In Mangaluru By Singing 460 Kishore Kumar Songs For 40 Hours

Mangaluru: As many as 136 singers in Mangaluru have created a new world record by singing 460 songs of legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar continuously for 40 hours. The record was set during a special event titled "Gaata Rahe Mera Dil", organised by the Shodashi Foundation at the Mangaluru Town Hall.

This achievement has broken the previous record set in Ahmedabad, where 100 singers had sung Kishore Kumar's songs for 36 hours. Officials from the Golden Book of World Records were present throughout the event to monitor and verify the attempt.

The singing began at 2 am on November 18 and continued nonstop until 6 pm on November 19, allowing only a 59-second break between each performance. All songs were performed in karaoke format. Singers from coastal Karnataka as well as from different districts of the state participated, many of whom had earlier appeared on television music shows.

A total of nine teams were formed for the record attempt, with each team having between 8 and 20 singers. Organisers said the structure helped maintain energy and ensure that the singing flow continues without interruption.