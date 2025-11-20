136 Singers Create World Record In Mangaluru By Singing 460 Kishore Kumar Songs For 40 Hours
Breaking Ahmedabad's 36-hour record, Mangaluru singers completed a 40-hour Kishore Kumar singing marathon, earning medals and recognition from the Golden Book of World Records.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST
Mangaluru: As many as 136 singers in Mangaluru have created a new world record by singing 460 songs of legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar continuously for 40 hours. The record was set during a special event titled "Gaata Rahe Mera Dil", organised by the Shodashi Foundation at the Mangaluru Town Hall.
This achievement has broken the previous record set in Ahmedabad, where 100 singers had sung Kishore Kumar's songs for 36 hours. Officials from the Golden Book of World Records were present throughout the event to monitor and verify the attempt.
The singing began at 2 am on November 18 and continued nonstop until 6 pm on November 19, allowing only a 59-second break between each performance. All songs were performed in karaoke format. Singers from coastal Karnataka as well as from different districts of the state participated, many of whom had earlier appeared on television music shows.
A total of nine teams were formed for the record attempt, with each team having between 8 and 20 singers. Organisers said the structure helped maintain energy and ensure that the singing flow continues without interruption.
Many participants said that performing Kishore Kumar's melodies felt like an emotional tribute to one of the greatest voices of Indian cinema. All 136 singers were honoured with medals, certificates, and T-shirts by the Golden Book of World Records. The hall was filled with enthusiastic audiences who came in batches throughout the 40-hour marathon to support the singers.
Speaking about the achievement, Shodashi Foundation Founder President Bharat Kamath said, "This world record has been created with great dedication. Singers from across coastal areas and Karnataka have taken part. There are many people behind the success, and it is the hard work of all 136 singers that has made this possible."
Yashwant M G, singer and guide for the event, said, "This record is a tribute to the immortal singer Kishore Kumar. No one in the world has created such a record before. The entire event was conducted through Karaoke, and it was a proud moment for all of us."
