ETV Bharat / entertainment

120 Bahadur Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Unveils India's Most Heroic Battle From The 1962 War

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is all set to wear the uniform once again, this time as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, in the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur. The makers of the film released the trailer today, Thursday, November 6, 2025, and it has already stirred emotions among audiences through its powerful visuals and stirring tribute paid to real-life heroes.

Helmed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Trigger Happy Studios, the film is based on one of the most heroic events in Indian military history: the Battle of Rezang La that was fought during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.

Set against the harsh, snow-covered landscape of Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet, the battle saw 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment-all Ahirs-fight to the last against a Chinese Army contingent numbering all of 3,000 men. Led by Major Shaitan Singh, these soldiers fought with exceptional bravery, killing more than 1,300 enemy soldiers before being overpowered. For his unparalleled bravery, Major Shaitan Singh Bhati was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military honour of India, posthumously.