120 Bahadur Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Unveils India's Most Heroic Battle From The 1962 War

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur trailer pays tribute to Major Shaitan Singh and the 120 soldiers of Rezang La who fought heroically in the 1962 war.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 6, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is all set to wear the uniform once again, this time as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, in the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur. The makers of the film released the trailer today, Thursday, November 6, 2025, and it has already stirred emotions among audiences through its powerful visuals and stirring tribute paid to real-life heroes.

Helmed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Trigger Happy Studios, the film is based on one of the most heroic events in Indian military history: the Battle of Rezang La that was fought during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.

Set against the harsh, snow-covered landscape of Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet, the battle saw 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment-all Ahirs-fight to the last against a Chinese Army contingent numbering all of 3,000 men. Led by Major Shaitan Singh, these soldiers fought with exceptional bravery, killing more than 1,300 enemy soldiers before being overpowered. For his unparalleled bravery, Major Shaitan Singh Bhati was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military honour of India, posthumously.

The 2-minute and 48-second trailer offers a glimpse into this historic battle, with Farhan Akhtar truly personifying the spirit of the valiant Major. It's filled with action-packed battle scenes, deep emotional overtones, and a haunting representation of sacrifice and patriotism. Raashii Khanna plays Shaitan Singh's wife, Shagun Kanwari Singh, and makes a brief but poignant appearance in the video.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Hussain Dalal, Ankit Siwach, and Vivan Bhatena among others. Written by Rajiv G Menon, the film's music is composed by Amit Trivedi, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Backed by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Amit Chandrra, 120 Bahadur is slated for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is also gearing up to return to the director's chair with Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, which is currently in pre-production.

