100 Days To Toxic: Yash Sends Fans Into Frenzy With Intense New Poster

Hyderabad: The countdown to one of the most awaited films of 2026 has finally begun. Actor Yash teased a new poster from his film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups on his official Instagram handle sending his fans into a frenzy. Along with the poster, he hinted that only 100 days are left for the film's release in March 3, 2026.

Sharing the poster, the KGF star writes: "The Fairy Tale unfolds in 100 days. #Toxic" This one post was enough for his fans to turn into celebratory mode. It set social media abuzz with his fans flooding the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Reacting to the post, one excited fan wrote: "1500Cr Movie loading." Another fan proudly said that Yash is "coming back to rule again." Many also wrote things like "Boss is back" and "Game on," showing how eager fans are to watch Yash return to the big screen.