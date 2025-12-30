ETV Bharat / entertainment

10 Stunning Pictures Of Aviva Baig, Producer-photographer Reportedly Engaged To Raihan Vadra

Hyderabad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra is reportedly engaged to Aviva Baig. The latter is a Delhi-based photographer and producer. Amid the reports of her engagement into the high-profile family, there has been a growing interest around her life.

Aviva grew up in Delhi and studied Journalism and Communication at OP Jindal Global University after completing her schooling at Modern School. She went on to build a career in photography and visual production. Despite the attention around her engagement, Aviva keeps her public presence simple and project-focused.

As she steps into the spotlight, here is a look at 10 stunning pictures from Aviva Baig's Instagram that reflect her personality and sense of style.

The first picture comes from a Goa holiday. Aviva is seen in a white tank top and a matching white skirt. The carousel post shows beach views and calm moments. She captioned it, "A few days in Goa," and the images reflect ease and freshness.

The second photo shows Aviva in Paris. She is wearing a white crop shirt paired with blue jeans. The caption reads, "happy in parie." The picture feels relaxed and joyful, capturing her love for travel.