10 Stunning Pictures Of Aviva Baig, Producer-photographer Reportedly Engaged To Raihan Vadra
Aviva Baig's reported engagement to Raihan Vadra has sparked interest in her life. Here are 10 stunning pictures that reflect her style.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 30, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST|
Updated : December 30, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra is reportedly engaged to Aviva Baig. The latter is a Delhi-based photographer and producer. Amid the reports of her engagement into the high-profile family, there has been a growing interest around her life.
Aviva grew up in Delhi and studied Journalism and Communication at OP Jindal Global University after completing her schooling at Modern School. She went on to build a career in photography and visual production. Despite the attention around her engagement, Aviva keeps her public presence simple and project-focused.
As she steps into the spotlight, here is a look at 10 stunning pictures from Aviva Baig's Instagram that reflect her personality and sense of style.
The first picture comes from a Goa holiday. Aviva is seen in a white tank top and a matching white skirt. The carousel post shows beach views and calm moments. She captioned it, "A few days in Goa," and the images reflect ease and freshness.
The second photo shows Aviva in Paris. She is wearing a white crop shirt paired with blue jeans. The caption reads, "happy in parie." The picture feels relaxed and joyful, capturing her love for travel.
The third image is from her 25th birthday celebration. Posted around 30 weeks ago, she is seen in a maroon off-shoulder gown. She captioned it, "25 and grateful for every single moment." The photo reflects confidence and celebration.
The fourth picture is from Jaipur. Aviva is dressed in a golden skirt and a satin shirt tied in a knot. The caption reads, "nights in Jaipur."
Her fifth post was captioned "always on a hunt for Thai food," it shows her in a breezy maxi dress. Other slides include food pictures and a mirror selfie with her laptop, showing her mix of work and travel.
The sixth photo is another beach moment. Captioned "me and the sea," Aviva is seen with a flower tucked behind her ear. The image highlights her calm and love for nature.
The seventh picture shows her in a golden saree. She captioned it "love and light."
The eighth carousel is filled with beach vibes again. It includes Aviva in a pink slip dress, scuba diving shots, and coconut water breaks. The caption is a string of sea-themed emojis, matching the mood of the post.
The ninth image is from her 24th birthday. She is wearing a white mini dress and looks cheerful. The caption reads, "a happy happy 24th," thanking her makeup artist.
The tenth photo features Aviva in designer wear by Amit Aggarwal. She is styled in a metallic co-ord set and a lehenga. The caption thanks the team for the three looks, and the images show confidence and glamour.
As Aviva Baig begins a new chapter with Raihan Vadra, these pictures offer a glimpse into her life, travels, and personal style, beyond the headlines.