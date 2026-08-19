ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About Yash's Film, From His Clean-Shaven Look To The Number 8 Connection

Hyderabad: Yash is all set to return to the big screen after more than four years with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The actor last appeared in KGF: Chapter 2, which released in April 2022. Since then, fans have been waiting for his next film. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is scheduled to release worldwide on August 26, 2026. While the film has already created huge buzz, there are several lesser-known facts about the project that make it even more interesting.

Yash Returns After Over Four Years

Yash’s last release was KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14, 2022. The film became a major success and took his popularity to another level. Since then, the actor has not appeared in another film. It took more than four years for his next project to reach theatres.

Yash has also taken on several responsibilities in Toxic. Apart from playing the lead role, he has produced the film and has also been involved in its writing. The film is therefore an important project for him both as an actor and as a producer.

Yash To Play Dual Role For The First Time

One of the biggest highlights of Toxic is that Yash will be seen in two roles. He will play Raya and Rumi. This is the first time in his career that he is appearing in a dual role.

Yash Plays Dual Role (Photo: Screengrab from the film's trailer)

The film is said to move between different time periods and will also explore a father-son relationship. Yash will therefore be seen in different looks and avatars in the film.

Yash Goes Clean-Shaven After Nine Years

Yash has also undergone a major look change for Toxic. The actor shaved his beard for his role as Rumi. This marks his first clean-shaven appearance on screen in nearly nine years. The makers have already shared a making video showing glimpses of Yash’s transformation.

The Film Was Postponed Three Times

Toxic has had a long journey to the big screen. The makers initially planned to release the film on April 10, 2025. However, legal issues and delays in shooting led to a change in plans.