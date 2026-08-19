Toxic: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About Yash's Film, From His Clean-Shaven Look To The Number 8 Connection
Ahead of its release, Toxic stands out for Yash's big-screen comeback after four years, his first dual role, new look, and several fascinating facts.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash is all set to return to the big screen after more than four years with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The actor last appeared in KGF: Chapter 2, which released in April 2022. Since then, fans have been waiting for his next film. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is scheduled to release worldwide on August 26, 2026. While the film has already created huge buzz, there are several lesser-known facts about the project that make it even more interesting.
Yash Returns After Over Four Years
Yash’s last release was KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14, 2022. The film became a major success and took his popularity to another level. Since then, the actor has not appeared in another film. It took more than four years for his next project to reach theatres.
Yash has also taken on several responsibilities in Toxic. Apart from playing the lead role, he has produced the film and has also been involved in its writing. The film is therefore an important project for him both as an actor and as a producer.
Yash To Play Dual Role For The First Time
One of the biggest highlights of Toxic is that Yash will be seen in two roles. He will play Raya and Rumi. This is the first time in his career that he is appearing in a dual role.
The film is said to move between different time periods and will also explore a father-son relationship. Yash will therefore be seen in different looks and avatars in the film.
Yash Goes Clean-Shaven After Nine Years
Yash has also undergone a major look change for Toxic. The actor shaved his beard for his role as Rumi. This marks his first clean-shaven appearance on screen in nearly nine years. The makers have already shared a making video showing glimpses of Yash’s transformation.
The Film Was Postponed Three Times
Toxic has had a long journey to the big screen. The makers initially planned to release the film on April 10, 2025. However, legal issues and delays in shooting led to a change in plans.
The release was later announced for March 19, 2026, and then June 4, 2026. The film was postponed again because of the situation in the Middle East. It is now finally scheduled to release on August 26, 2026.
April 29, 2026
What Is The Connection Between Toxic And Number 8?
The number 8 has a special connection with Yash and the film. The actor was born on January 8, 1985. Interestingly, several important events related to Toxic also happened on dates featuring the number 8.
The film was officially announced on December 8, 2023. Shooting began on August 8, 2024. Its first glimpse was released on January 8, 2025, while another teaser, Introducing Raya, arrived on January 8, 2026.
The trailer was also launched in Bengaluru on August 8, 2026. The film is now releasing in August, the eighth month of the year. Even the release date, August 26, 2026, has caught fans’ attention because 2+6 equals 8.
Kiara Advani’s First Rain Sequence
Kiara Advani is another major attraction in Toxic. Yash revealed that the actress had never performed a rain sequence in her career before this film. According to Yash, he convinced Kiara to do the scene by telling her that it would be easy and look good on screen.
Yash And Geetu Mohandas Took Extra Care Of Kiara
Kiara was pregnant while shooting for the film. Yash revealed during a promotional event that he and director Geetu Mohandas took special care of her during the shoot.
He said they behaved almost like bodyguards around Kiara because they were concerned about her safety. At the same time, he praised the actress for continuing to work with complete commitment.
Tara Sutaria Changed Her Look For The Film
Tara Sutaria has also made a change to her appearance for Toxic. The actress opted for short hair specifically for the film.
Yash Makes His Production Debut
Toxic is also special because it marks Yash’s first major outing as a producer. He is backing the film through his production house, Monster Mind Creations.
Yash’s production house is also associated with the upcoming Ramayana project. With Toxic, Yash is taking on an even bigger role by being involved as an actor, producer and co-writer.
Nayanthara Makes A Rare Promotional Appearance
Nayanthara is also part of the film’s promotional story. The actress, who usually stays away from promotional events, travelled to Karnataka to attend the Toxic event. Nayanthara revealed that she decided to attend after receiving a call from Yash. She also praised his dedication to the film.