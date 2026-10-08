ETV Bharat / entertainment

10 Lesser-Known Facts About Nana Patekar: From Earning Rs 35 Per Month To Helping Farmers

Hyderabad: Nana Patekar was one of Indian cinema’s most versatile actors. The veteran actor passed away on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He is known for his performances in films such as Parinda (1989), Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), Krantiveer (1994), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Welcome (2007), and many more.

But his life was not only about films. Before becoming a well-known actor, Nana faced financial issues as a child, painted movie posters to earn money and worked hard to build a career. He later underwent military training, served in the Territorial Army and became known for his work to help farmers.

Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Nana Patekar's life that show the man behind the actor.

Nana Patekar Painted Movie Posters As A Child

Nana Patekar’s childhood was far from easy. His family faced serious financial issues, and he started working when he was only 13. After school, Nana would reportedly walk nearly 8 kilometres to paint movie posters and signboards. He earned around Rs 35 a day and was also given one meal for his work.

His talent for drawing later helped him work as a sketch artist for the Mumbai Police. He reportedly made sketches of suspects based on descriptions given by police officers.

He Once Said He Could Have Joined The Underworld

Nana was known for being open about his past and his short temper. In an old interview, he made a surprising statement about what his life could have been like if he had not become an actor.

He said that he could have joined the underworld if acting had not become his career. Nana also admitted that he had been involved in many fights when he was younger and that people once feared him.

Nana Served In The Territorial Army

Nana Patekar’s connection with the armed forces went beyond the screen. In 1990, he joined the Indian Territorial Army. For his film Prahaar: The Final Attack, Nana underwent around three years of military training to prepare for his role as an army officer.

He was also interested in shooting and took part in the GV Mavlankar Rifle Shooting Championship. He reportedly won an award at the competition.

He Worked With The Army During The Kargil War

Nana also stepped away from films during the 1999 Kargil War and worked with the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment. His association with the army became one of the lesser-known parts of his life. While audiences knew him mainly as an actor, Nana had a strong connection with the armed forces.

He Worked To Help Farmers