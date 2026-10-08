10 Lesser-Known Facts About Nana Patekar: From Earning Rs 35 Per Month To Helping Farmers
Nana Patekar's life went far beyond cinema, from painting movie posters as a teenager to serving in the army and helping farmers.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 8, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nana Patekar was one of Indian cinema’s most versatile actors. The veteran actor passed away on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He is known for his performances in films such as Parinda (1989), Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), Krantiveer (1994), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Welcome (2007), and many more.
But his life was not only about films. Before becoming a well-known actor, Nana faced financial issues as a child, painted movie posters to earn money and worked hard to build a career. He later underwent military training, served in the Territorial Army and became known for his work to help farmers.
Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Nana Patekar's life that show the man behind the actor.
Nana Patekar Painted Movie Posters As A Child
Nana Patekar’s childhood was far from easy. His family faced serious financial issues, and he started working when he was only 13. After school, Nana would reportedly walk nearly 8 kilometres to paint movie posters and signboards. He earned around Rs 35 a day and was also given one meal for his work.
His talent for drawing later helped him work as a sketch artist for the Mumbai Police. He reportedly made sketches of suspects based on descriptions given by police officers.
He Once Said He Could Have Joined The Underworld
Nana was known for being open about his past and his short temper. In an old interview, he made a surprising statement about what his life could have been like if he had not become an actor.
He said that he could have joined the underworld if acting had not become his career. Nana also admitted that he had been involved in many fights when he was younger and that people once feared him.
Nana Served In The Territorial Army
Nana Patekar’s connection with the armed forces went beyond the screen. In 1990, he joined the Indian Territorial Army. For his film Prahaar: The Final Attack, Nana underwent around three years of military training to prepare for his role as an army officer.
He was also interested in shooting and took part in the GV Mavlankar Rifle Shooting Championship. He reportedly won an award at the competition.
He Worked With The Army During The Kargil War
Nana also stepped away from films during the 1999 Kargil War and worked with the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment. His association with the army became one of the lesser-known parts of his life. While audiences knew him mainly as an actor, Nana had a strong connection with the armed forces.
He Worked To Help Farmers
Nana Patekar was also known for his charity work, especially his efforts to help farmers in Maharashtra. The farmer suicides caused by drought and debt in 2015 deeply affected him. He later joined hands with actor Makarand Anaspure to establish the Naam Foundation.
Nana reportedly once cancelled plans to buy a car worth Rs 1.5 crore and decided to give the money to drought-hit farmer families instead. He was also known for donating a large part of his earnings to charity.
Nana Lost His First Son At A Very Young Age
One of the most painful chapters of Nana’s personal life was the death of his first son, Durvasa. The child was born with health concerns, including trouble with vision in one eye. He died while undergoing treatment at just two-and-a-half years old.
Nana later spoke openly about the guilt he carried after his son's death. He said that, when his child was alive, he sometimes worried about what other people would think instead of thinking about what his son was going through. It remained a deeply emotional part of his life.
He Was A Very Good Cook
Acting was not Nana Patekar’s only talent. He was also known for his cooking skills. His co-star Paresh Rawal once spoke about Nana’s cooking and said that people on film sets could not resist eating the food he prepared. Nana reportedly enjoyed cooking both at home and on film sets. There was even a funny incident in which he made a producer wash the dishes.
Satyajit Ray Wanted To Work With Him
Nana Patekar’s acting talent was admired by some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. One of them was filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Ray was reportedly impressed by Nana’s intense and realistic acting style and wanted to make a film with him in the lead role. However, the project never took shape.
He Preferred Farm Life Over The Limelight
Despite becoming a major Bollywood star, Nana was known for living a simple life. He had a 14-acre farmhouse near Lonavala, where he spent a lot of time away from Mumbai’s busy film industry. He reportedly grew crops such as rice and wheat there.
He also looked after animals at the farmhouse, including cows, bulls and dogs. Life at the farm allowed him to stay away from the constant attention that came with being a celebrity.
He Won Filmfare Awards In Three Different Categories
Nana Patekar is one of the rare actors in Indian cinema to win Filmfare Awards across three different acting categories: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Villain. His ability to play very different characters made him one of the most versatile actors in the film industry.