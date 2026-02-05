ETV Bharat / entertainment

This Valentine's Day, Say 'I Love You' With These Romantic Bollywood Lines

This Valentine's Day, Say 'I Love You' With These Romantic Bollywood Lines ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Valentine's Day is almost here - the one day when love gets to be extra loud, dramatic and unapologetically filmy. And honestly, who understands romance better than Bollywood? From grand confessions to soft, heart-melting promises, Hindi cinema has given us dialogues that feel bigger than life yet painfully relatable.

If you are struggling to find the right words to confess your feelings, don't worry, Bollywood has already done the homework for you. This Valentine's Day, win your lover's heart with these undeniable Bollywood dialogues that are cheesy, intense and guaranteed to leave an impact.

As you plan to celebrate this Valentine's Day with that special someone, here are the most iconic romantic dialogues you can use to propose to your loved one.

1. "Mujhe yakeen hai ki main sirf isliye janma hoon ki tumse pyar kar sakun, aur tum sirf isliye ki ek din meri ban jao" - by Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Translation: I believe I was born only to love you, and you were born so that one day you would become mine.

When to use this dialogue: When you want to make a grand, heartfelt confession and tell them they are your destiny.

2. "Jab koi pyar mein hota hai toh koi sahi galat nahin hota" - by Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met (2007)

Translation: When someone is in love, there is no right or wrong.

When to use this dialogue: When they worry about age, distance, family pressure, or society - and you want to remind them that love doesn't follow rules.

3. "Pyar toh bahut log karte hai, lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nahi kar sakta kyunki kisi ke paas tum joh nahi ho" - by Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Translation: Many people fall in love, but no one can love the way I do, because no one else has you.

When to use this dialogue: When you want to make them feel irreplaceable and special.

4. "Hum ek baar jeete hain... ek baar marte hain... shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai, aur pyaar…ek hi baar hota hai" - by Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)