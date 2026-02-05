This Valentine's Day, Say 'I Love You' With These Romantic Bollywood Lines
A list of Bollywood dialogues, their meanings, and when to use them - perfect lines to confess love and impress your partner this Valentine's Day.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 5, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Valentine's Day is almost here - the one day when love gets to be extra loud, dramatic and unapologetically filmy. And honestly, who understands romance better than Bollywood? From grand confessions to soft, heart-melting promises, Hindi cinema has given us dialogues that feel bigger than life yet painfully relatable.
If you are struggling to find the right words to confess your feelings, don't worry, Bollywood has already done the homework for you. This Valentine's Day, win your lover's heart with these undeniable Bollywood dialogues that are cheesy, intense and guaranteed to leave an impact.
As you plan to celebrate this Valentine's Day with that special someone, here are the most iconic romantic dialogues you can use to propose to your loved one.
1. "Mujhe yakeen hai ki main sirf isliye janma hoon ki tumse pyar kar sakun, aur tum sirf isliye ki ek din meri ban jao" - by Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
Translation: I believe I was born only to love you, and you were born so that one day you would become mine.
When to use this dialogue: When you want to make a grand, heartfelt confession and tell them they are your destiny.
2. "Jab koi pyar mein hota hai toh koi sahi galat nahin hota" - by Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met (2007)
Translation: When someone is in love, there is no right or wrong.
When to use this dialogue: When they worry about age, distance, family pressure, or society - and you want to remind them that love doesn't follow rules.
3. "Pyar toh bahut log karte hai, lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nahi kar sakta kyunki kisi ke paas tum joh nahi ho" - by Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
Translation: Many people fall in love, but no one can love the way I do, because no one else has you.
When to use this dialogue: When you want to make them feel irreplaceable and special.
4. "Hum ek baar jeete hain... ek baar marte hain... shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai, aur pyaar…ek hi baar hota hai" - by Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Translation: We live once… we die once… we marry once… and we fall in love only once.
When to use this dialogue: When you are serious about commitment and want them to know this love is forever.
5. "Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai" - by Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007)
Translation: I tried to get you with such passion that every particle of the universe conspired to bring us together.
When to use this dialogue: When you want to describe how fate itself wanted you two to meet.
6. "Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai" - by Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007)
Translation: They say that if you truly desire something from the heart, the entire universe conspires to help you achieve it.
When to use this dialogue: When you want to express unwavering belief in love and destiny.
7. "Love teda hai, lekin uss tede love mein bhi sukun pana sirf kuch logon ko aata hai" - by Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Translation: Love is complicated, but finding peace in that complicated love is something only a few people can do.
When to use this dialogue: Ideal for moments when you acknowledge the ups and downs of a relationship, yet celebrate the comfort and calm you find in each other's love.
8. "Hum se bachkar jaaoge kaise, apne dil se hamein nikaaloge kaise, hum woh khushbu hai jo saanson mein baste hain, khud ki saanson ko rok paaoge kaise" - by Aamir Khan in Fanaa (2006)
Translation: "How will you escape me, how will you remove me from your heart? I am like a fragrance that lives in your breath, how will you stop breathing yourself?"
When to use this dialogue: When you want to highlight the depth of your connection, showing that your love is inseparable and eternal, like a part of their very existence.
9. 'Tumhe dekhna ke liye mujhe in aankhon ki zaroorat nahin hai. Main toh tumhe band aankhon se bhi dekh sakti hoon" - by Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000)
Translation: I don't need my eyes to see you. I can see you even with my eyes closed.
When to use this dialogue: When you want to convey that your love goes beyond physical presence and is felt deeply within the soul.
10. "Dosti ke alava bhi kuch rishtey hote hai, kuch rishtey joh hum samajhte nahi, kuch rishtey joh hum samajhna nahi chahte, kuch rishtey jinka koi naam nahi hota, sirf ehsaas hota hai, kuch rishtey jinki koi deewar nahi hoti, sarhad nahi hoti, aaise rishtey joh dil ke rishtey hote hai, pyar ke rishtey hote hai, mohabbat ke rishtey hote hai" - by Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
Translation: Beyond friendship, there are relationships we don't understand, relationships we don't want to define, relationships without names but full of feelings. Bonds without walls or boundaries, relationships of the heart, of love, of affection.
When to use this dialogue: Best for expressing the beauty of undefined yet profound connections, especially when it's love blossoming from friendship.