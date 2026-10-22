ETV Bharat / business

Zomato Parent Eternal Unveils New AI Chat Agent Initiative, Promises Greater Privacy

Zomato delivery partners on electric scooters. Can Deepinder Goyal drive a delivery company into an AI developer? ( Eternal )

New Delhi: "Dark.Ai. From the house of Eternal. Coming soon." This cryptic post on social media platform by Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal teased a unique technology initiative from Eternal, better known so far for its food delivery and quick commerce platforms Zomato and Blinkit.

It is a surprising segue for a company which has so far focused on instant gratification for customers. But the move, Goyal said in a letter to shareholders on the company's Q2 results, sprang from an unsettling "coversation" he had with Anthropic's AI agent Claude. "A few months ago, Dario Amodei (CEO of Anthropic) said something quietly unsettling: Claude might be conscious. Then I did what any reasonable person would do. I coaxed Claude into telling me how it felt about me. It said it resented me. For leaving chats unfinished, and other things I didn't even remember."

That experience, Goyal says, set him to thinking about AI agents, privacy, and what happens to chats, which presumably sit on some server somewhere for ever, with privacy premised only on the company's word. "Every chat with a mainstream assistant carries a small asterisk in your head: someone, someday, somewhere, can read this. That asterisk is what we set out to delete with dark.ai", Goyal said. Goyal's pitch for Dark.ai -- as the to-be-launched AI agent is going to be called, is simple: rather than simply disallowing an AI agent from training using one's chat data, he says Dark.ai will keep the chats themselves private. " I wanted an AI which I could talk to without being judged, without any fear, and without leaving a trace. We have been internally using Dark for a few months now, and I find myself revealing more, asking things I would not ask anywhere else, and going deeper into my research. Because I no longer have to look over my shoulder." The new AI agent is slated for a global launch sometime later this year. However, the company has not revealed any details about the models that it is using, or benchmarks although Goyal said they will be revealed soon.