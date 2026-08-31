ETV Bharat / business

Zomato Bans Analogue Dishes On Its Platform, To Delist Non-Compliant Restaurant Partners

New Delhi: Food delivery aggregator Zomato on Monday announced a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes, including analogue cheese, paneer or other dairy products by restaurants listed on its platform, saying it reserves the right to delist non-compliant restaurants.

Analogue dishes replace traditional ingredients with cheaper or alternative substitutes (like plant oils instead of real milk or cheese) while keeping the same look and feel.

The move comes against the backdrop of renewed focus on food safety after a reported state-wide crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration in Maharashtra, and inspections by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in five-star hotels in Delhi.

With immediate effect, dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing 'analogue dairy' have been delisted from the platform, Zomato said. Restaurant partners that remain non-compliant will be delisted from the platform, Zomato added.

In a communication to merchants listed on the platform issued on Monday, Zomato said, "Our priority is to ensure that customers receive food that is accurately represented, safe and meets the expected quality standards.

"Accordingly, we are implementing a zero tolerance policy on the listing and supply of food products containing analogue cheese, analogue paneer and other analogue dairy products on our platform".