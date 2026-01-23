ETV Bharat / business

Zoho Launches Made-In-India ERP; To Increase Kumbakonam Workforce To 2,000

Kumbakonam: Moving to a higher gear on indigenous offerings, homegrown software firm Zoho on Friday announced its made-in-India enterprise resource planning solution for local businesses, as the Chennai-headquartered company looks to challenge global players while deepening its presence in smaller towns.

Zoho's enterprise resource planning (ERP) announcement was made from Kumbakonam, where it plans to scale the current workforce of about 200 to a 'campus' with capacity for up to 2,000 professionals over time. The company established operations here in 2020 and has gradually expanded by hiring locally.

Zoho says its latest offering has been developed with support from the Kumbakonam team, and its future growth will also be driven by this rural town in Thanjavur District, Tamil Nadu.

Zoho's push into ERP also builds on the growing visibility it has received from the government over the past year. Keeping with the 'swadeshi' spirit, last year, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a presentation on the decisions of the Union Cabinet using the indigenously developed 'Zoho Show' software.

Ministers, founders and CEOs of India Inc have highlighted Zoho as an example of India's ability to build scalable software platforms domestically. The latest made-in-India solution, Zoho ERP, aims to help fast-growing Indian businesses scale without "rigid" architectures or high costs typically associated with legacy ERP platforms.

Zoho believes that as businesses in India outgrow their existing financial systems, they face difficulties in transitioning to legacy ERP platforms that are typically complex, disconnected from other systems, and are consultant-dependent. According to the company, co-founded by Sridhar Vembu, now in the role of Chief Scientist, the new ERP solution aims to shorten implementation timelines, reduce costs, and improve visibility within the organisation, filling "a persistent gap in the market".

Unlike traditional ERPs that add Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a separate layer, Zoho ERP natively embeds continuous intelligence across the platform, according to the company. It enables AI-driven customisations, voice-based assistance with Ask Zia, automation, predictive insights, anomaly detection, and end-to-end visibility across finance and operations.

"With Zoho ERP, we have built a powerful, compliance-ready platform that serves as a strong homegrown alternative to global ERP solutions," Shailesh Davey, CEO, Zoho Corp, said.

The imprint of Kumbakonam on the company's latest product reflects the company's long-standing strategy of tapping talent beyond major metros. Zoho has previously replicated this operating model in towns such as Tenkasi, leveraging local hiring and training for its offerings.