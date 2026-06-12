ETV Bharat / business

Zelle To Expand Peer-To-Peer Payment Service To India This Year

FILE - Options to use the Zelle payments network are seen on a mobile banking app in New York, Dec. 20, 2024. ( AP )

New York: Peer-to-peer payment service Zelle will expand to India later this year, the payment service's first international market since it launched nearly a decade ago. Early Warning Services, the operator of the Zelle network, said it was choosing India as a “natural starting point” for its international expansion.

Roughly a third of all remittances that are sent to India each year come from the United States, according to India's central bank. Early Warning Services expects to expand to other international markets. Along with the India announcement, the company said it will be creating its own U.S. dollar-backed stable coin known as ZelleUSD that will service a backbone for other international markets.

Since launching nine years ago, Zelle has become one of the more popular ways for Americans to send money to others directly from their bank accounts. Consumers and small businesses sent more than $1.2 trillion through Zelle in 2025, according to Early Warning Services.