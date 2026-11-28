ETV Bharat / business

Zara, H&M, M&S Shift Orders From Bangladesh: Why India's Textile Industry Could Be A Big Winner

New Delhi: In a major setback for Bangladesh and a win-win situation for India, international fashion retailers, including ZARA, H&M and Marks & Spencer (M&S), have reportedly shifted to India and some other Asian countries.

According to Reuters, the global fashion brands shifted nearly a tenth of their monthly orders from Bangladesh to other Asian nations in the first half of November. The international brands shifted to other manufacturing hubs due to labour unrest, factory shutdowns, rising production costs and uncertainty over delivery schedules.

It is being reported that the retailers shifted garment orders worth around $254 million (approximately Rs 2,350 crore) from Bangladesh. Notably, many brands have shifted their bulk orders to India.

Why Are Zara, H&M Shifting Orders From Bangladesh?

Several major international fashion brands, including ZARA, H&M, Marks & Spencer (M&S), Celio and other global retailers, are reportedly shifting their sourcing requirements to India, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, with India receiving a significant share of the diverted orders.

The protests in Bangladesh have resulted in losses worth more than $400 million, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said that the shifting of big brands out of Bangladesh presents an excellent opportunity for India to strengthen its position in the global textile and garment market.

The apex body representing traders and entrepreneurs said the decision of international retailers such as Zara and H&M shifting their orders from Bangladesh to other Asian manufacturing hubs has created an opportunity for India's textile and clothing industry, which could emerge as a preferred sourcing destination for international brands.

"On one hand, the US is threatening to impose a 25 per cent tariff, while on the other, the world's biggest brands are approaching India on their own. This is not the time to be afraid but to seize the opportunity," CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

According to the traders’ body, India’s garment manufacturing hubs such as Tirupur, Surat, Ludhiana, Delhi-NCR, Noida, Gurugram and Bengaluru are expected to benefit.

The international brands' decision to shift orders to India, would generate fresh employment opportunities and help the small and medium-sized garment manufacturing units.

CTI said Zara, H&M and other brands shifted their bulk orders from Bangladesh as the textile industry in Dhaka suffered production losses exceeding $400 million due to labour unrest, strikes and factory closures.