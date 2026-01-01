ETV Bharat / business

Your Money, Your Right Drive Returns Rs 4,200-Crore In Unclaimed Assets to Citizens Across India

New Delhi: The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has concluded its nationwide three-month campaign, 'Your Money, Your Right', by returning close to Rs 4,200-crore in unclaimed assets to rightful owners.

This initiative was Launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and coordinated with financial regulators. The drive covered 748 districts in ten phases, following a 3A approach—Awareness, Access and Action underscoring the government’s push for citizen centric initiatives to build trust.

This campaign was launched on October 4, 2025. Major factor behind the success of the three-month campaign was the close coordination among key financial regulators, including RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, PFRDA and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority. Citizens were able to track and claim unclaimed assets using existing digital platforms such as RBI’s UDGAM for bank deposits, IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa for insurance proceeds and SEBI’s MITRA for mutual fund investments.



Support to the Campaign



According to Ministry of Finance, the campaign’s rollout was supported by State Level Bankers’ Committees, State Level Insurance Committees, Lead District Managers and other local authorities. Camps across the country saw active participation from public representatives, senior government officials and field staff, helping ensure that citizens could directly access information and settle their claims.

To maximise outreach and ensure uniformity, Standard Operating Procedures, Frequently Asked Questions and awareness material in major regional languages, along with short audio-visual messages, were widely disseminated during the camps, said the Ministry. According to latest government data the total unclaimed deposits under Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEA Fund) as on 31.3.2025 is Rs 74,580.45 crore.



What is DEA Fund Scheme