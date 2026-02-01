ETV Bharat / business

Young India Is Now A Generation Of Investors

Jaipur: Focused on making their money grow smartly, the youngsters in the present day are converting their small savings into investments. This trend is visible across India, including Jaipur. The stock market investments that were once considered complex and risky have been made simple by mobile apps, online trading platforms and easy digital tools. This has led to small savings, Diwali bonuses, cashbacks, credit card rewards and pocket money invested rather than spent.

Chartered Accountant (CA) Raunak Aggarwal explained that while investors earlier used to be mostly between 40 and 60 years, it is the Gen Z and millennials that are now increasingly entering the market. He said that according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) reports, in 2025, approximately 56 out of every 100 new investors, or 55.9%, were under 30, slightly higher than the 54.2% in 2024.

He further said that the share of those under 30 among total registered investors reached approximately 38.7% by the end of 2025, significantly higher than the 22.7% in 2018.

"These figures clearly demonstrate that young people have become a major force in the stock market with digital platforms playing a significant role," he said. Aggarwal noted that approximately 68% of investors now invest online, making investing even easier.

The financial expert said that young people are investing in a variety of smart and modern ways. Among these, Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is the most popular, where a fixed amount is automatically deducted from the bank account of the investor every month and can be easily tracked through a mobile app. There's also step-up SIP, which increases the investment amount as your salary increases, providing greater benefits from compounding.

Meanwhile, algorithmic trading is also becoming increasingly popular. In this, a computer programme automatically buys and sells shares based on pre-set rules and data.