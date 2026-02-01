Young India Is Now A Generation Of Investors
The stock market investments that were once considered complex and risky have been made simple by mobile apps, online trading platforms and easy digital tools.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Jaipur: Focused on making their money grow smartly, the youngsters in the present day are converting their small savings into investments. This trend is visible across India, including Jaipur. The stock market investments that were once considered complex and risky have been made simple by mobile apps, online trading platforms and easy digital tools. This has led to small savings, Diwali bonuses, cashbacks, credit card rewards and pocket money invested rather than spent.
Chartered Accountant (CA) Raunak Aggarwal explained that while investors earlier used to be mostly between 40 and 60 years, it is the Gen Z and millennials that are now increasingly entering the market. He said that according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) reports, in 2025, approximately 56 out of every 100 new investors, or 55.9%, were under 30, slightly higher than the 54.2% in 2024.
He further said that the share of those under 30 among total registered investors reached approximately 38.7% by the end of 2025, significantly higher than the 22.7% in 2018.
"These figures clearly demonstrate that young people have become a major force in the stock market with digital platforms playing a significant role," he said. Aggarwal noted that approximately 68% of investors now invest online, making investing even easier.
The financial expert said that young people are investing in a variety of smart and modern ways. Among these, Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is the most popular, where a fixed amount is automatically deducted from the bank account of the investor every month and can be easily tracked through a mobile app. There's also step-up SIP, which increases the investment amount as your salary increases, providing greater benefits from compounding.
Meanwhile, algorithmic trading is also becoming increasingly popular. In this, a computer programme automatically buys and sells shares based on pre-set rules and data.
"This reduces emotional decisions, reduces the impact of market fluctuations, and makes investing more disciplined. Young people are increasingly attracted to it because it is technical and fast, but experts advise starting with small amounts to keep risk under control. Other popular options include the stock market, mutual funds, cryptocurrencies, and digital gold," Aggarwal disclosed.
Software developer Rajesh Sharma explained that the earlier one starts investing, the greater the benefits of compounding. He invests 10% of his monthly salary in a SIP and the remaining savings in cash, gold, silver and algorithmic trading.
Similarly, fashion designer Pratiksha said, "Now, online platforms make it easy to start saving." She has started a SIP and pointed out that when one of her designs sells, or she receives pocket money, she invests a portion of it.
Tax consultant Udbhav Vijay related that the youngsters he meets often talk about investing. "Previously, resources were limited, but now digitalisation has provided a plethora of options," he said while pointing out that he also started with SIPs and then went into stocks and digital gold.
"Digitalisation has fueled this craze. User-friendly apps, financial education content and easy entry have attracted young people. Previously, the market seemed distant, but now it's within reach. Starting with small amounts is paving the way for long-term financial independence," he elaborated.
Experts say that investing with the right information, understanding risks, and a balanced approach strengthens the future.
