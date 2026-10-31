ETV Bharat / business

Axis Trustee Warns It Will Launch Contempt Proceeding Against Yes Bank Over AT1 Bonds

Yes Bank has been warned to comply with the Supreme Court's order on its Additional Tier 1 Bonds. ( File )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Axis Trustee Services Limited, the trustee for the Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds issued by Yes Bank, called upon the private sector lender to reinstate the bonds and take necessary corporate actions within three days, failing which the former would initiate contempt proceedings in Supreme Court against the bank.

The trustee said in a filing that non-compliance will constitute "wilful disobedience by the lender of the Supreme Court’s October 15 judgment". Yes Bank said it had responded to the trustee, acknowledging the Supreme Court judgment and reiterating that it was fully committed to acting in accordance with the ruling and applicable law, according to an exchange filing.

The Bank replied to the Trustee that it is cognisant of the matters and is examining the SC Judgment and its implications in detail.“The Bank will take all such steps and measures as are necessary and permissible under applicable law,” Yes Bank said. “Should the Bank fail to comply with the said judgment as called upon above within the stipulated period, we shall be constrained to initiate proceedings for contempt before the SC, against the Bank and its directors and officers responsible for compliance with the said judgment, without any further notice, entirely at the Bank's risk as to costs and consequences,” Axis Trustee said in its letter to Yes Bank.