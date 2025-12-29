ETV Bharat / business

Yearender 2025: India’s Auto Market Rides Festive Boost, Growth Holds Firm Despite Post-Diwali Cooling

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The auto sector had a strong run in 2025, helped by GST rationalisation and a clear improvement in buyer sentiment. Lower taxes, better availability and steady demand brought customers back to showrooms. Passenger vehicle sales reflected this recovery, with November retail volumes rising to 3.94 lakh units, compared to 3.29 lakh units a year ago.

Hyundai Motor India sold 49,567 vehicles in November, posting a healthy year-on-year rise of nearly 10 per cent. By the end of the year, however, the festive spike had clearly faded, with sales slipping over 24 per cent from October’s high base. Toyota Kirloskar Motor continued to gain ground, clocking 27,320 units, a strong jump over last year, though volumes softened after the Diwali rush. Kia India followed a similar pattern, recording solid annual growth but a sharp month-on-month correction once festival buying tapered off.

All India vehicle retail sales for financial year 2026 till date (April to November) stood at 1.97 crore units, marking a healthy growth of 9.36 per cent over the same period last year. The increase from 1.80 crore units in FY25 reflects steady consumer demand across segments, supported by improved availability, festive season traction and gradual recovery in rural and semi-urban markets. This growth underscores a resilient domestic auto market, despite cost pressures and uneven segment-wise performance.

Festive demand once again drove the market. Car sales touched record levels in October, as seen in 2024, with Navratri and Diwali boosting purchases. Maruti Suzuki stayed firmly on top through the year, and recorded its highest ever monthly sales in October. Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors continued to compete closely for the second position, highlighting the renewed momentum in the segment.

Mixed Performance

Other manufacturers showed a mixed picture. Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group delivered one of the strongest annual growth rates, while Honda Cars India saw modest improvement. JSW MG Motor reported lower sales compared to last year. Luxury brands largely held firm, with Mercedes Benz and BMW posting gains and BYD inching up volumes. Stellantis, still in the early phase of its India journey, added limited numbers.

The broader trend underlines how closely sales track the festive calendar. Volumes eased from July through September, surged sharply in October, and cooled again in November. The focus now shifts to January, which is typically a strong month, as buyers take advantage of year-end discounts, new launches and purchases brought forward ahead of expected price hikes.

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), from January to November 2025, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd recorded total retail sales of 16.08 lakh units, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra Limited with 5.16 lakh units, Tata Motors Ltd with 5.04 lakh units, Hyundai Motor India with 4.96 lakh units and Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd with 2.74 lakh units.

M&M vs TATA vs Hyundai

Sales trends between January and November underline how closely contested India’s passenger vehicle market has become. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motors India all reported uneven YoY growth across the period, with leadership shifting from month to month. Tata remained strong on overall volumes, but Hyundai and Mahindra regularly challenged its position in the monthly rankings. While Hyundai finished FY25 as the second-largest player, M&M moved ahead in cumulative sales during the first nine months of calendar year 2025. Tata staged a notable comeback during the festive season, briefly reclaiming the Number Two slot on the back of record sales.

M&M showed the sharpest improvement over the year, with monthly sales rising from 43,147 units in January 2024 to 51,914 units in January 2025, supported by robust SUV demand. The company recorded particularly strong numbers in October and November 2025.

Tata began the year on a softer note, with January volumes slightly lower than the previous year, but saw a strong turnaround during the festive months. October marked its best-ever passenger vehicle performance, driven by SUVs and eVs, followed by solid numbers in November.

Hyundai posted steady overall growth with sales up around five per cent YoY. After a strong January, the company saw a dip in April and May, before recovering in the latter half of the year, especially in November.