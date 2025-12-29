Yearender 2025: India’s Auto Market Rides Festive Boost, Growth Holds Firm Despite Post-Diwali Cooling
Dealers express confidence due to lower GST, improved enquiry pipelines, marriage season purchases, better stock availability, higher rural liquidity and year-end schemes.
December 29, 2025
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: The auto sector had a strong run in 2025, helped by GST rationalisation and a clear improvement in buyer sentiment. Lower taxes, better availability and steady demand brought customers back to showrooms. Passenger vehicle sales reflected this recovery, with November retail volumes rising to 3.94 lakh units, compared to 3.29 lakh units a year ago.
Hyundai Motor India sold 49,567 vehicles in November, posting a healthy year-on-year rise of nearly 10 per cent. By the end of the year, however, the festive spike had clearly faded, with sales slipping over 24 per cent from October’s high base. Toyota Kirloskar Motor continued to gain ground, clocking 27,320 units, a strong jump over last year, though volumes softened after the Diwali rush. Kia India followed a similar pattern, recording solid annual growth but a sharp month-on-month correction once festival buying tapered off.
All India vehicle retail sales for financial year 2026 till date (April to November) stood at 1.97 crore units, marking a healthy growth of 9.36 per cent over the same period last year. The increase from 1.80 crore units in FY25 reflects steady consumer demand across segments, supported by improved availability, festive season traction and gradual recovery in rural and semi-urban markets. This growth underscores a resilient domestic auto market, despite cost pressures and uneven segment-wise performance.
Festive demand once again drove the market. Car sales touched record levels in October, as seen in 2024, with Navratri and Diwali boosting purchases. Maruti Suzuki stayed firmly on top through the year, and recorded its highest ever monthly sales in October. Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors continued to compete closely for the second position, highlighting the renewed momentum in the segment.
Mixed Performance
Other manufacturers showed a mixed picture. Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group delivered one of the strongest annual growth rates, while Honda Cars India saw modest improvement. JSW MG Motor reported lower sales compared to last year. Luxury brands largely held firm, with Mercedes Benz and BMW posting gains and BYD inching up volumes. Stellantis, still in the early phase of its India journey, added limited numbers.
The broader trend underlines how closely sales track the festive calendar. Volumes eased from July through September, surged sharply in October, and cooled again in November. The focus now shifts to January, which is typically a strong month, as buyers take advantage of year-end discounts, new launches and purchases brought forward ahead of expected price hikes.
According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), from January to November 2025, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd recorded total retail sales of 16.08 lakh units, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra Limited with 5.16 lakh units, Tata Motors Ltd with 5.04 lakh units, Hyundai Motor India with 4.96 lakh units and Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd with 2.74 lakh units.
M&M vs TATA vs Hyundai
Sales trends between January and November underline how closely contested India’s passenger vehicle market has become. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motors India all reported uneven YoY growth across the period, with leadership shifting from month to month. Tata remained strong on overall volumes, but Hyundai and Mahindra regularly challenged its position in the monthly rankings. While Hyundai finished FY25 as the second-largest player, M&M moved ahead in cumulative sales during the first nine months of calendar year 2025. Tata staged a notable comeback during the festive season, briefly reclaiming the Number Two slot on the back of record sales.
M&M showed the sharpest improvement over the year, with monthly sales rising from 43,147 units in January 2024 to 51,914 units in January 2025, supported by robust SUV demand. The company recorded particularly strong numbers in October and November 2025.
Tata began the year on a softer note, with January volumes slightly lower than the previous year, but saw a strong turnaround during the festive months. October marked its best-ever passenger vehicle performance, driven by SUVs and eVs, followed by solid numbers in November.
Hyundai posted steady overall growth with sales up around five per cent YoY. After a strong January, the company saw a dip in April and May, before recovering in the latter half of the year, especially in November.
Cumulatively, M&M led on growth, selling 4.82 lakh units between January and November 2025, up sharply from 4.22 lakh units a year earlier. Hyundai sold 4.88 lakh units during the period, improving upon the previous year's tally, while Tata closed the gap with a late surge, even as its cumulative volumes remained slightly lower than the year before. Together, the numbers reflect an intensely competitive market, where festive demand and product mix continue to reshape the pecking order.
FADA believes the near term outlook is supported by improving rural sentiment and favourable macro indicators, as there is a strong start to the Rabi crop season, with sowing crossing 39.3 million hectares, significantly ahead of last year, driven by robust soil moisture conditions, better seed availability, and supportive MSP signals.
Wheat, pulses, and oilseeds have recorded sharp expansion in acreage, signalling improved farm income prospects. Simultaneously, the IMD’s forecast of a colder-than-normal winter across the northern and central plains, is expected to boost mobility needs and logistics activity. There are good signs of volume recovery across FMCG, tractors, and rural two-wheeler markets. These developments, along with GST 2.0 rate cuts and sustained OEM-dealer offers, are expected to support demand continuity.
What Dealers Say
According to FADA, dealers highlight confidence driven by improved enquiry pipelines, marriage season purchases, better stock availability, liquidity linked to rural crop realisation, and expected year-end consumer schemes. Its online member's survey points to a broadly stable outlook, with growing optimism. Nearly half of the respondents described liquidity conditions as neutral, while a comparable percentage rated them as good, suggesting limited stress across the system.
Overall sentiment remains positive, with a clear majority expressing confidence in current business conditions. Expectations are also firmly tilted towards growth, with most members anticipating an improvement in December 2025, and an even stronger outlook over the next three months, while only a small fraction foresees stagnation or slowdown.
Tesla also entered the Indian market this year. Its first showroom opened in Mumbai on July 15, marking the eV pioneer’s entry into the world’s third largest automobile market. Model Y, available for delivery in the third quarter, is priced at Rs 63 lakh (US$ 70,000), which is about US$ 15,000 more than its starting price in the US, due to a 70 per cent import duty on China-made vehicles.
EV sales showed mixed trends in November this year, compared to the same period last year. Passenger eV sales stood at 19,850 units, registering a strong 62 per cent YoY growth. In contrast, electric two-wheeler sales declined by 2.5 per cent YoY in November, settling at close to 1.17 lakh units.
Landmark Year For Auto Industry
According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), 2025 has been a landmark year for the automobile industry in many aspects. Reforms in personal income tax announced in the Budget created a foundation for a positive effect on the industry, creating demand. FY25 closed on a high note with passenger vehicles and three-wheelers posting their highest-ever sales, while two-wheelers posted good growth. The commercial vehicle segment also maintained a steady performance in FY25.
Director-General at SIAM, Rajesh Menon, told ETV Bharat that three reductions in repo rates this year was another factor that led to increased accessibility to finance at reduced costs, thereby creating a positive sentiment among automobile consumers. Most importantly, the GST 2.0 reform in September, to reduce GST on vehicles to 18 per cent and 40 per cent (from 28-31 per cent and 43-50 per cent, respectively), brought in renewed cheer for consumers and injected fresh momentum into the automotive sector.
Making vehicles more affordable, particularly in the entry-level segment is also bringing significant benefit to first-time buyers and middle-income families, enabling broader access to personal mobility. Continuing with a GST rate of 5 per cent on eVs is also helping sustain the ongoing momentum with steady growth of eVs in all segments.
According to Menon, the festive demand this year was very strong for all vehicle segments, due to multiple positive interventions of the government. In addition, there has been an unprecedented growth in exports, indicating growing global brand acceptance for Indian-made vehicles. The industry did witness some supply-side challenges, especially due to shortage of rare earth magnets in the global market, but has been swift in adapting to these new challenges.
With all these positive developments in the country’s policy environment and expectations of improved geopolitical equations, the Indian auto industry is optimistic that FY26 would continue to see further growth of this sector, as the country moves steadily towards its aspiration of Viksit Bharat, he added.
