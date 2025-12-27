Yearender 2025: A Turbulent Year For Indian Aviation And What Lies Ahead
2025 was a chaotic year for India's aviation sector. From tragic crash to cancellation chaos, here is a look at how the sector fared.
New Delhi: As 2025 comes to an end, the Indian aviation industry's most rapidly expanding market has to ponder on a year of heartbreak, unprecedented operational chaos, skyrocketing fares, and curbed operations.
From the Air India Flight 171 disaster that killed 260 in June to IndiGo's collapse in December that stranded thousands and halted more than 5,000 flights, the sector's infrastructure, crew management, safety standards, and monopoly came under severe scrutiny in 2025. These incidents have thrown up some tough questions about preparedness in a sector carrying more than 118 million domestic passengers a year, despite record numbers and ambitious expansions.
Air India Flight 171 Tragedy
2025 started out like any other year until June 12, 2025, when Air India's Flight AI171-a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to London Gatwick-crashed at 1:39 PM IST just seconds into its takeoff.
Carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew (total 242 onboard), the aircraft lost thrust shortly after liftoff, plunged into the B J Medical College hostel in Meghani Nagar, burst into flames, and killed 241 onboard plus 19 on the ground, totaling 260 fatalities. Only one passenger, British national Viswashkumar Ramesh, survived after being ejected from the plane.
This marked the first fatal hull loss for the Boeing 787 since its 2011 debut and the deadliest crash of the 2020s.
Then, in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report in July came a chilling timeline: Both engines' fuel cutoff switches moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' just one second apart at 180 knots on takeoff, denying fuel to the engines.
Cockpit voice recorder captured one pilot asking, "Why did he cut off (the fuel supply)?" with the other denying it. Switches reverted to "ON" less than 10 seconds later, triggering automatic relight, but too late, one pilot issued a "Mayday" before impact.
Theories swirled: pilot error, mechanical malfunction, or electronic glitch? The report ruled out weather, bird strike, weight/balance issues, fuel contamination, or engine failure pre-switch.
Six months later, in December, AAIB officials met National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an independent US government investigative agency, and Boeing representatives in Washington to analyze black boxes. The final report of the investigation is still awaited.
Post-crash, DGCA mandated enhanced checks on Air India's 787/789 fleet with GEnx engines. These checks included fuel level monitoring, electronic engine control tests, fuel delivery mechanics, takeoff settings verification, flight control checks, bi-weekly thrust performance, and 15-day fixes for recurring issues.
IndiGo's December Meltdown
If June brought tragedy, December delivered chaos. IndiGo, holding 63% domestic market share and 53.4% seat capacity (IATA June data), cancelled over 5,000 flights amid peak season, stranding tens of thousands of passengers.
Disruptions started December 2, escalating to 150+ cancellations on December 3, over 1,200 on December 4, peaking at 1,600+ on December 5.
Major airport stations like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad had people waiting in line, baggage left behind, and events missed, though ATF sales edged down 4% in early December.
What mainly led to the cancellations was the changed flight duty time limitation rules concerning pilot fatigue. More restrictive rest/night limits led to roster shortages for high demand and fog periods. The situation was exacerbated by winter fog and tech issues.
DGCA Intervened Aggressively
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the aviation regulator in India, issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo on December 6. It also deployed teams at IndiGo's Gurugram headquarters and cut 10% Winter Schedule on December 9 (15,014 weekly departures reduced), among other actions against the carrier.
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu sharply criticized IndiGo for "internal mismanagement of crew rosters, flight schedules, and inadequate communication," underscoring how the airline's capacity overreach amplified nationwide disruptions during peak winter demand.
IndiGo, on its part, waived cancellation/rescheduling fees till December 15, as its top management apologised for the chaos. Pilots' Federation criticized hiring freeze, non-poaching deals, pay freeze. Expert Captain Amit Singh called it "wilful negligence,” winter schedules planned months ahead.
As cancellations surged, airfares spiked sharply, prompting the Ministry of Civil Aviation to impose distance-based fare caps:
- Up to 500 km: ₹7,500
- 500–1,000 km: ₹12,000
- 1,000–1,500 km: ₹15,000
- Beyond 1,500 km: ₹18,000
The caps applied across all booking platforms and excluded business class and RCS-UDAN flights. The ministry also ordered airlines not to charge rescheduling fees for cancelled flights, mandated refunds by December 7, and directed IndiGo to deliver misplaced baggage within 48 hours.
Between January and November 2025, AirSewa received 16,591 complaints, of which 16,309 were resolved, reflecting growing passenger reliance on grievance redressal mechanisms.
Winter Schedule 2025: Growth Amid Strain
The Winter Schedule 2025 (WS25), running from October 26, 2025, to March 28, 2026, reflects continued growth in India's domestic aviation network with 26,495 weekly departures, a 3.46% increase over the preceding Summer Schedule 2025 (SS25).
New regional connectivity nodes added include Amravati, Hissar, Purnia, and Rupsi, while operations at smaller airports like Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, Bhavnagar, Ludhiana, Pakyong, and Shravasti were temporarily suspended.
IndiGo dominated with 15,014 approved weekly departures, commanding a commanding 56.7% market share and posting solid growth of +6.05% versus SS25 and +9.66% against WS24.
However, following the December operational crisis, the DGCA mandated a 10% schedule reduction to stabilize reliability.
Change Is in the Air: What India’s Aviation Sector Can Expect in 2026
India’s aviation sector is entering a defining phase, with 2026 set to be a year when long-planned transformations become clearly visible to passengers. Airlines across the spectrum, full-service, low-cost and new entrants, are expanding fleets, upgrading cabins and pushing international ambitions, even as global supply-chain constraints continue to limit how fast they can grow.
Air India remains central to this transition. Since its privatisation in 2022, the airline has placed one of the world’s largest aircraft orders, with 570 aircraft on firm order. Much of the past three years were spent rebuilding foundations, modernising IT systems, training staff and fixing operational processes.
The carrier completed narrow-body cabin retrofits in October 2025, and 82% of these aircraft already feature upgraded interiors. By the end of 2026, around 96% of domestic flights are expected to operate on new or refurbished aircraft.
The widebody programme is more complex but equally significant. Air India’s legacy Boeing 787-8 fleet of 26 aircraft is undergoing full refurbishment, with two-thirds expected to be completed by end-2026. Six new widebody aircraft, Boeing 787-9s and Airbus A350-1000s, will also join the fleet in 2026. By then, about 60% of Air India’s widebody fleet will be new or fully modernised, covering most long-haul routes.
"By 2026, 60% of our widebody fleet will be new or fully modernised, representing one of the fastest product overhauls in global aviation," P Balaji, Senior Vice President (Governance, Risk, Compliance and Corporate Affairs), Air India, told ETV Bharat.
He said passengers will see redesigned cabins, Wi-Fi-enabled aircraft, advanced inflight entertainment and improved comfort across classes as refitted and newly delivered aircraft enter service month after month.
IndiGo, meanwhile, continues to drive scale in Indian aviation. The airline operates over 400 aircraft and holds an order book of nearly 900 aircraft, including A320neo, A321neo, A321XLR and now A350-900 widebodies. In October, IndiGo converted 30 purchase rights into firm A350-900 orders, taking its widebody tally to 60 aircraft.
With around 2,200 daily flights, over 118 million passengers carried in 2025, and new long-haul routes to cities like Manchester and Amsterdam, IndiGo is positioning itself as a global low-cost network carrier. Akasa Air is also planning long-term growth, with firm orders for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, of which 31 have already been delivered. The rest are expected by 2032, giving the young airline room to steadily expand capacity.
Yet growth is constrained by global bottlenecks. IATA estimates delivery shortfalls of at least 5,300 aircraft worldwide, with an order backlog exceeding 17,000 planes, almost 60% of the active global fleet and equivalent to nearly 12 years of production. Average fleet age has risen to 15.1 years, and more than 5,000 aircraft remain in storage despite shortages.
Even so, for passengers, 2026 promises something unmistakable: newer aircraft, better cabins, improved connectivity, and a more polished flying experience. After years of preparation, change is no longer just planned, it is finally taking flight.
