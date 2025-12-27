ETV Bharat / business

Yearender 2025: A Turbulent Year For Indian Aviation And What Lies Ahead

Indigo Airline staff works to deliver delayed and misplaced luggage to passengers’ addresses after mass cancellations on Dec 08, 2025. ( ANI )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As 2025 comes to an end, the Indian aviation industry's most rapidly expanding market has to ponder on a year of heartbreak, unprecedented operational chaos, skyrocketing fares, and curbed operations.

From the Air India Flight 171 disaster that killed 260 in June to IndiGo's collapse in December that stranded thousands and halted more than 5,000 flights, the sector's infrastructure, crew management, safety standards, and monopoly came under severe scrutiny in 2025. These incidents have thrown up some tough questions about preparedness in a sector carrying more than 118 million domestic passengers a year, despite record numbers and ambitious expansions.

An Air India aircraft | File photo (ANI)

Air India Flight 171 Tragedy

2025 started out like any other year until June 12, 2025, when Air India's Flight AI171-a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to London Gatwick-crashed at 1:39 PM IST just seconds into its takeoff.

Carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew (total 242 onboard), the aircraft lost thrust shortly after liftoff, plunged into the B J Medical College hostel in Meghani Nagar, burst into flames, and killed 241 onboard plus 19 on the ground, totaling 260 fatalities. Only one passenger, British national Viswashkumar Ramesh, survived after being ejected from the plane.

Air India AI 171 crash timeline (ETV Bharat Graphics)

This marked the first fatal hull loss for the Boeing 787 since its 2011 debut and the deadliest crash of the 2020s.

Then, in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report in July came a chilling timeline: Both engines' fuel cutoff switches moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' just one second apart at 180 knots on takeoff, denying fuel to the engines.

Cockpit voice recorder captured one pilot asking, "Why did he cut off (the fuel supply)?" with the other denying it. Switches reverted to "ON" less than 10 seconds later, triggering automatic relight, but too late, one pilot issued a "Mayday" before impact.

Theories swirled: pilot error, mechanical malfunction, or electronic glitch? The report ruled out weather, bird strike, weight/balance issues, fuel contamination, or engine failure pre-switch.

Air India Flight 171 wreckage | File (PTI)

Six months later, in December, AAIB officials met National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an independent US government investigative agency, and Boeing representatives in Washington to analyze black boxes. The final report of the investigation is still awaited.

Post-crash, DGCA mandated enhanced checks on Air India's 787/789 fleet with GEnx engines. These checks included fuel level monitoring, electronic engine control tests, fuel delivery mechanics, takeoff settings verification, flight control checks, bi-weekly thrust performance, and 15-day fixes for recurring issues.

Air India Flight 171 wreckage | File (PTI)

IndiGo's December Meltdown

If June brought tragedy, December delivered chaos. IndiGo, holding 63% domestic market share and 53.4% seat capacity (IATA June data), cancelled over 5,000 flights amid peak season, stranding tens of thousands of passengers.

Disruptions started December 2, escalating to 150+ cancellations on December 3, over 1,200 on December 4, peaking at 1,600+ on December 5.