Yearender 2025: A Testing Year For India, But Growth Holds Steady

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The year 2025 has been one of the most eventful years in recent times. During this period, India faced multiple challenges. From rising tensions along the Pakistan border, tariffs imposed by the United States, and sustained pressure to stop purchasing oil from Russia, all these developments raised concerns about a possible slowdown in the economy.

However, the policy framework followed consistently over the past several years helped cushion these shocks. As a result, the economy has remained resilient and continues to grow steadily. In the most recent second quarter of the financial year 2025, GDP grew by 8.2 percent, giving confidence that growth will remain above 7 percent for the full financial year. Experts say that while India is losing some export share in the US market, this loss is being made up by rising exports to other countries.

Key Economy Moments (ETV Bharat Graphics)

To counter the uncertainty and reduce negative sentiment, the Government of India has rationalised GST rates. This move is expected not only to boost consumption but also to strengthen the country’s manufacturing capacity. Experts believe that, under the given global and geopolitical circumstances, this performance is highly creditable for a large economy like India.

Growth momentum to continue

Prof Mahendra Dev, Chairman Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, spoke to ETV Bharat at length on it and said that the country's economic growth is in a comfortable zone while at the same time inflation is also low, creating what can be described as a 'Goldilocks Situation' of high growth with low inflation.

The Reserve Bank expects inflation to be close to 2 percent this year, which has allowed for a cumulative 1.25 percentage point cut in the repo rate over the past six months, supporting growth.

Fiscal policy has also played a supportive role, with capital expenditure rising sharply and its share in the budget increasing from about 12 percent to 22 percent. Together, accommodative monetary policy and higher government spending are helping both growth and inflation control. Overall, the macroeconomic outlook is strong, and despite external risks, India is expected to maintain higher growth in the coming years.

Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Rajeev Kumar said to ETV Bharat that India has tackled all the geopolitical uncertainties, including the Trump tantrums. He also said that going forward, we might see a slight decline in the rates of growth in the second half of the year because the first half has grown at 8 per cent. But overall, the year 2025-26 will see the economy growing at above 7 per cent, which is a very creditable performance for any large economy in the given circumstances. According to him, we are on the right track. Huge improvement in our infrastructure is helping everybody, including the corporates. I expect that the economy will continue on this path for the next several years.

Repo rate changes (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Exports rise, domestic demand firm