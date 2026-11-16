ETV Bharat / business

WPI Inflation Jumps To 12.29% In October On Sharp Rise In Fuel, Crude Prices

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation accelerated to 12.29 per cent in October from 11.39 per cent in September, driven largely by a sharp rise in fuel and power prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

Inflation in the fuel and power group rose to 32.84 per cent in October from 25.85 per cent in the previous month, while primary articles inflation increased to 9.24 per cent from 8.67 per cent. The rate of inflation in manufactured products, however, eased marginally to 9.54 per cent from 9.76 per cent.

The ministry said that mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food articles, basic metals, chemicals and food products were among the key drivers of wholesale price inflation during the month.

Within the fuel and power group, inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas surged to 70.80 per cent in October from 57.32 per cent in September. Mineral oils inflation rose to 45.57 per cent from 40.02 per cent, while electricity prices recorded inflation of 8.06 per cent compared with a contraction of 0.43 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in primary food articles stood at 8.26 per cent, up from 8.14 per cent in September.

However, the broader WPI Food Index, which includes food articles and manufactured food products, recorded inflation of 8.58 per cent, marginally lower than 8.66 per cent in the previous month.