ETV Bharat / business

WPI Inflation Rises To 9.68 Pc In May As Fuel, Food, Manufactured Items See Price Spike

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation shot up to 9.68 per cent in May, from 8.26 per cent in April, led by a sharp spike in prices of fuel and power, manufactured and food items. The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday released the Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation data revising the base year to 2022-23, from 2011-12 earlier.

Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation in fuel and power jumped to 30.33 per cent in May as against 24.89 per cent in April. In crude petroleum, inflation was 61.51 per cent in May, as against 56.31 per cent in the previous month.

The sharp rise in WPI inflation reflects the impact of the West Asia crisis and the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz through which the majority of the crude oil is imported to India, and its spillover effect on food prices.

Inflation in food articles was 3.60 per cent in May, compared to 2.43 per cent in April. In manufactured products, inflation rose to 7.48 per cent in May, from 6.68 per cent during April, data showed. Retail or consumer price index based inflation too had surged to a 16-month high of 3.93 per cent in May, as against 3.48 per cent in the previous month.