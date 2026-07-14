ETV Bharat / business

WPI Inflation Rises To 9.87 Pc In June; Minerals, Food Items See Price Spike

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation shot up to 9.87 per cent in June, from 9.68 per cent in May, led by a sharp spike in prices of food and non-food items. The sharp rise in WPI inflation reflects the impact of the West Asia crisis, the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which the majority of crude oil is imported into India, and its spillover effect on food prices.

"Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products), Food Articles, Manufacture of Basic Metals, and Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products have been major drivers of WPI inflation in June 2026," the commerce and industry ministry said while releasing the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data.

The base year for calculating WPI is 2022-23. Wholesale inflation in fuel and power was 27.41 per cent in June, as against 30.33 per cent in May, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday showed.