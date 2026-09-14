ETV Bharat / business

WPI Inflation Rises To 9.92 Pc In Aug On Costlier Food, Fuel, Manufactured Items

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation inched up to 9.92 per cent in August from 9.78 per cent in July, mainly due to rising prices of food, fuel and manufactured items, government data showed on Monday. The August inflation print is the second highest in the new WPI series, with 2022-23 as the base year.

Economists said the recent rebound in global energy prices amid the re-escalation in West Asia will continue to exert upward pressure on WPI and the output producer price index (OPPI). The inflation based on producer prices rose 9.81 per cent in August against 9.6 per cent in July.

"Across groups, mineral oils (containing petroleum products), food articles, manufacture of food products, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products have been major drivers of WPI inflation in August 2026," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said while releasing the WPI data.

In August, food inflation rose to 7.05 per cent from 6.65 per cent in July. In manufactured items, WPI inflation stood at a series high of 8.37 per cent compared to 8.29 per cent in July. In the fuel and power basket, wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was 22.93 per cent in August against 20.05 per cent in July.

Barclays, in a research note, said the resurgence in fuel and power inflation was led by rises in mineral oils and natural gas & petroleum WPIs (due to an increase in international energy prices).

The rise in 'manufactured products' inflation mostly reflected increases in the primary articles: in the manufacture of food products, and derivatives of petroleum products: chemicals, and rubber & plastics, along with the manufacture of motor vehicles.