ETV Bharat / business

World Bank Raises India's FY27 GDP Growth Projections To 6.6 Per Cent; Flags Middle East Risks

New Delhi: The World Bank has marginally raised India's growth projections for the 2026-27 fiscal to 6.6 per cent and said that although GST rate cuts would boost consumer demands in the initial months of the fiscal, headwinds arising from the Middle East crisis could dent growth.

The FY27 projection compares with estimates of 6.9 per cent by the RBI, 6.1 per cent by the OECD, and 6 per cent by Moody’s Ratings.

In its South Asia Economic Update report released on Wednesday, the World Bank said India's growth is estimated to have accelerated from 7.1 per cent in FY25 to 7.6 per cent in FY26 (April 2025-March 2026), owing to strong domestic demand and export resilience.

Private consumption growth was particularly robust, supported by low inflation and rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Growth is projected to decelerate to 6.6 per cent in FY27, reflecting headwinds from the Middle East conflict," it said.

Although the reduction in GST rates should continue to support consumer demand in the first half of FY27, elevated global energy prices are expected to put upward pressure on prices and constrain households' disposable income, it said.