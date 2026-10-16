ETV Bharat / business

World Bank Plans To Expand Critical Minerals Business Fivefold in Five Years, Says World Bank President Ajay Banga

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga ( ANI )

New Delhi: Investors from the United States, the United Kingdom led the world in the World Bank Group's $112 billion fund raise from private investors last year, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said on Friday.

Addressing a plenary session of the World Bank's Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Banga said, "Last year, we mobilized capital from investors in 110 countries. The United States, United Kingdom, and India led the way," adding, "But investors also came from Romania, Chile, Poland, and Brazil. More countries are attracting investment. More are supplying it."

Banga said nearly 55 percent of its financing and all the private capital the multilateral lender mobilised mobilized went to infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, health, tourism, and value-added manufacturing— "sectors that we are focused on to create jobs." The World Bank President also revealed that the Group plans to expand its critical minerals business fivefold over the next five years. adding, "We’ve identified 20 countries who we could partner with on this work." Banga also said that the World Bank Group is actively partnering with other multilateral development banks to build critical infrastructure, grow local industries and create more jobs. The partnership is deeper than mere sharing of financial resources. "Six multilateral development banks are creating common ways to assess, document, package, and transfer investments—so a project we help finance today can be held by another investor tomorrow, freeing our capital for the next one. keep more jobs and value at home in the minerals business,” Banga said.