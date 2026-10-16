World Bank Plans To Expand Critical Minerals Business Fivefold in Five Years, Says World Bank President Ajay Banga
India among top three countries which contributed to the World Bank's $112 billion fund raise from private investors last year
Published : October 16, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Investors from the United States, the United Kingdom led the world in the World Bank Group's $112 billion fund raise from private investors last year, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said on Friday.
Addressing a plenary session of the World Bank's Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Banga said, "Last year, we mobilized capital from investors in 110 countries. The United States, United Kingdom, and India led the way," adding, "But investors also came from Romania, Chile, Poland, and Brazil. More countries are attracting investment. More are supplying it."
Banga said nearly 55 percent of its financing and all the private capital the multilateral lender mobilised mobilized went to infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, health, tourism, and value-added manufacturing— "sectors that we are focused on to create jobs."
The World Bank President also revealed that the Group plans to expand its critical minerals business fivefold over the next five years. adding, "We’ve identified 20 countries who we could partner with on this work."
Banga also said that the World Bank Group is actively partnering with other multilateral development banks to build critical infrastructure, grow local industries and create more jobs.
The partnership is deeper than mere sharing of financial resources. "Six multilateral development banks are creating common ways to assess, document, package, and transfer investments—so a project we help finance today can be held by another investor tomorrow, freeing our capital for the next one. keep more jobs and value at home in the minerals business,” Banga said.
"We use IDA (international development assistance) and our balance sheet where public and concessional resources are needed, align with philanthropic and operational partners, and mobilize private capital where markets can support it, Banga said."
Private capital mobilisation nearly tripled in lower-middle-income countries and quadrupled in upper-middle-income countries, while more than doubled across Africa. However, mobilisation remained flat in low-income, fragile and conflict-affected economies, where attracting commercial investment continues to be difficult.
He said the World Bank Group was also stepping up its focus on economic corridors, which combine infrastructure development with investment opportunities. The institution launched 52 new economic corridor projects last year, up from 23 a year earlier.
Pointing out that creating enough jobsremains a primary challenge, Banga said that around 1.2 billion young people will join the workforce during the next decade but ony around 400 million jobs are expected to be created during that period, creating a gap that could have serious consequences.
On AI, Banga made apitch for harnessing the power of AI to help the individual. "'Big AI' requires computing power, energy, data, specialized skills, and capital that put frontier models beyond many developing countries’ immediate reach. But practical, or “small,” AI can help a farmer improve yields, a teacher tailor instruction, a health worker make better-informed decisions, or an entrepreneur reach new customers," he said.