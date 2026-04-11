ETV Bharat / business

Work Resumes On Bhutan's Punatsangchhu-I Hydropower Project After 7-Year Halt

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visits the powerhouse of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan on Friday, April 10, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Work on Bhutan's 1,200 MW Punatsangchhu-I hydropower project has resumed after a seven-year suspension, with India's Power Minister Manohar Lal attending a key concrete pouring ceremony marking the restart of dam construction.

The revival of the India-funded project, stalled since 2019 due to geological challenges, is seen as a major milestone in bilateral energy cooperation and is expected to pave the way for completion within five years.

According to an official statement, Manohar Lal, during his visit to Bhutan, visited the project site, which is the largest joint hydropower venture between the two countries and is expected to enhance Bhutan's hydropower capacity substantially upon completion.

The minister attended a concrete pouring ceremony at Punatsangchhu-I on April 10, signalling the restart of dam construction, which had been suspended since 2019 due to geological challenges. The project, Bhutan's largest hydropower venture funded by India, is expected to be completed within five years.

The minister said the project reflects strong India-Bhutan energy cooperation, highlighting India's financial and technical support and the joint efforts to advance construction safely.

At the Punatsangchhu-II project, jointly inaugurated in November 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, he reviewed operations, noting it is already generating electricity and revenue, including exports to India.