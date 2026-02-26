ETV Bharat / business

With IEEPA Power Curbed, Trump Faces Risky Choices Under Trade Act of 1974

This now shapes the Trump Administration’s options for managing the country's trade relations with other countries. ( File Photo/AFP )

By Krishnanand

Hyderabad: After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump lacked authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs, the Trump Administration faces a narrow but still significant set of trade tools grounded in congressional law. The decision marks a sharp boundary between emergency economic powers and tariff authority, pushing the White House back toward trade-specific laws, particularly the Trade Act of 1974.

The US Supreme Court ruling, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts for the majority of the judges, did not strip the US President’s tariff-related power altogether. Instead, it clarified that those tariffs — constitutionally rooted in Congress’s Article I authority to “lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises” — must be clearly delegated by statute. IEEPA, according to the US Supreme Court's judgement delivered last week, authorizes the regulation of transactions and blocking of property during national emergencies, but does not explicitly authorize the imposition of import duties. That distinction now shapes the Trump Administration’s options for managing the country's trade relations with other countries.

Two Primary Paths Under the Trade Act of 1974

With IEEPA foreclosed as a tariff mechanism, the most immediate alternatives available to the Trump Administration were Sections 301 and 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. However, each one of them offers a different legal foundation, procedural structure, and risk profile to the US President.

Section 301 — Targeted Retaliation for Unfair Trade Practices

Section 301 Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the US President, through the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), to impose tariffs or other import restrictions if a foreign country’s acts, policies, or practices are found to be unjustifiable, unreasonable, or discriminatory and a burden on U.S. commerce.

This was the legal backbone of the U.S.–China tariff measures during Trump’s first term. Unlike IEEPA, Section 301 explicitly contemplates tariffs as a remedy.

However, it also requires a formal investigation by USTR, which also means issuing public notice and inviting comment and a finding that supports the use of unfair trade practices by another country and a determination of appropriate action by the USTR.

As a result, it also offers certain advantages. First, Section 301 provides a clear statutory delegation of tariff authority. Because Congress expressly authorized the imposition of duties under defined circumstances, tariffs imposed through this route rest on firmer constitutional ground than those attempted under IEEPA.

However, Section 301 is not a blank check. It requires a documented investigation and findings tied to specific foreign practices. Broad, across-the-board reciprocal tariffs could face challenges if they are not clearly linked to identifiable unfair conduct.