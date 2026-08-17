With Debt Likely To Mount To Rs 4.47 lakh Crore, Punjab Feels Pangs Of Populism
Punjab's biggest financial challenge is that a significant portion of its revenue is consumed by salaries, pensions, and loan interest.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab’s debt-to-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio is higher than most of the states in the country. The state ranks second in debt-to-GSDP ratio while Arunachal Pradesh holds the top spot.
According to budget estimates for the 2026-27 financial year, Punjab's debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 45.1 per cent. It was 45.2 per cent as per 2025-26 estimates. Current projections place the state's total outstanding debt at approximately Rs 4.47 lakh crore while the estimated GSDP stands at around Rs 9.81 lakh crore. A debt-to-GSDP ratio of 45.1 per cent indicates that the debt burden is substantial relative to the state's economic production capacity.
According to economic affairs expert Bimal Anjum, debt-to-GSDP ratio is considered the most crucial indicator of a state's financial health, revealing the extent of debt relative to the size of its economy.
“The fiscal deficit indicates how much the government is spending in excess of its income and the amount of borrowing required to bridge that gap. The revenue deficit shows whether the government can cover its day-to-day expenses using its regular income,” says Anjum.
“Interest payments reveal the portion of income spent on servicing debt while capital expenditure indicates the investment made in roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and other development projects. Additionally, own tax revenue and the tax-to-GSDP ratio reflect the state's tax-collection capacity," Anjum says.
According to budget estimates for the 2026-27 financial year, Punjab's fiscal deficit stands at Rs 39,971 crore, representing 4.1 per cent of the state's GSDP. Nationally, this fiscal deficit is higher than that of many other states. Generally, under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, a fiscal deficit of up to 3 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is considered acceptable for states.
In the Punjab budget for 2026-27, the total expenditure (revenue plus capital expenditure) is Rs 1,66,161 crore, whereas the income from all sources is Rs 1,26,190 crore. This means the Punjab government had to take an additional loan of Rs 39,971 crore to meet its expenses, amounting to 4.1 per cent of the state's GSDP.
Kulwinder Singh, a professor and economic affairs expert at Panjab University, Chandigarh, asserts that Punjab is among the leading states in the country in terms of fiscal deficit. To put it simply, he says, “For instance, if the Punjab government's total income from taxes and other sources is Rs 100, it has to spend Rs 104.1 to run the state, pay employee salaries, and implement welfare schemes. The extra Rs 4.1 that the government must borrow from the market constitutes the 'fiscal deficit'."
Income And Expenditure Figures
According to the budget documents for the 2026-27 financial year, Punjab's total budget is approximately Rs 2,60,437 crore while total revenue receipts stand at around Rs 1,26,190 crore. Of this, the state's own tax revenue is approximately Rs 70,851 crore, with the largest shares coming from GST, excise duty on liquor, and stamp duty.
A major issue with the budget is that a significant portion of income is spent on committed liabilities rather than development activities. Approximately 18 per cent to 23 per cent of the state's total income goes solely towards servicing interest on past loans while the remainder is consumed by salaries, pensions, and subsidies.
According to the Punjab government's budget for the 2026-27 financial year, the government is spending a massive amount on social welfare and subsidies; this includes approximately Rs 15,550 crore to Rs 15,800 crore annually for the agricultural sector and the provision of 300 units of free electricity to households, as well as Rs 9,300 crore for a new cash scheme for women — the 'Chief Minister's Women's Welfare and Respect Scheme' (Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Satkar Yojana). In contrast, only Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore remains in the budget for capital expenditure on development projects such as the construction of new roads, hospitals, schools, and industries.
State’s Debt Record
According to reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and data from the Punjab government's Finance Department, Punjab's total debt stood at approximately Rs 80,000 crore around 2012; by 2026-27, this figure has risen to over Rs 4.13 lakh crore. In the last four years alone, approximately Rs 1.35 lakh crore in new debt has been added.
Economist Mahinder Kaur Grewal explains that the primary reasons for the rising debt are increasing subsidies and welfare schemes. These compel governments to borrow by issuing bonds at high interest rates ranging from 7 per cent to 8.5 per cent. “A second factor is the lack of industries; reports from the Reserve Bank of India ('State Finances: A Study of Budgets') and NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India) indicate that, unlike neighbouring Haryana, Punjab has not developed a significant large-scale industrial or IT sector,” she says. “As a result, the state's tax base has not expanded; this imbalance between lower income and higher expenditure has led to a rapid increase in debt."
Where Do Govts Borrow From?
According to the RBI's "State Finances: A Study of Budgets 2025-26," the CAG's "Finance Accounts Punjab 2024-25," and the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, governments primarily borrow from the market, NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the NSSF (National Small Savings Fund).
They also borrow through the Central government and the RBI by issuing State Development Loan (SDL) bonds. Loans are typically raised for capital expenditure such as roads, hospitals, schools, and industries whereas borrowing to fund free subsidies and salaries is not considered appropriate under the FRBM Act, 2003.
Currently, the interest rate on SDL bonds ranges from approximately 7 per cent to 8.5 per cent per annum, with repayment tenures spanning 10 to 30 years. Borrowing for projects that generate future income and employment is beneficial. However, borrowing solely to cover revenue expenditure becomes detrimental due to the burden of interest payments.
Sources Of State’s Income
According to economist Bimal Anjum, the state government's income is primarily derived from its own taxes, its share of central taxes, central grants, non-tax revenue, and other limited sources. Key revenue streams for Punjab include state GST, VAT on petrol and diesel, excise duties, stamp duty and registration fees, motor vehicle tax, and the state's share of central taxes.
The state government's major expenditures include employee salaries, pensions, interest payments on loans, electricity subsidies, and spending on education, health, agriculture, and social welfare schemes. Capital expenditure on infrastructure such as roads, bridges, irrigation projects, schools, and hospitals is also part of the outlay.
Punjab's biggest financial challenge is that a significant portion of its revenue is consumed by committed expenses like salaries, pensions, and loan interest, leaving very few resources for development activities.
The Way Forward
Economist Bimal Anjum maintains that alongside attracting industrial investment, sectors such as food processing, manufacturing, logistics, IT, and tourism must be promoted to boost employment opportunities and enhance tax collection capacity. “Crop diversification and value addition in agriculture can increase the income of both farmers and the state. Improvements in the power distribution system, curbing tax evasion, expanding the tax base, and enhancing the performance of government institutions are also essential,” says Anjum. “It is crucial to make subsidies more targeted, increase capital expenditure, and control revenue expenditure such as salaries, pensions, and interest payments on loans. Fiscal discipline, investment-friendly policies, and long-term economic reforms are the only ways to strengthen Punjab."
Economic affairs expert Kulvinder Singh insists that subsidies should be restricted to the needy, and loan funds should be utilised for productive capital projects like roads, hospitals, and schools. “Priority should be given to long-term loans with lower interest rates. If the state's economy (GSDP) and government revenue grow rapidly while the fiscal deficit remains under control, the debt-to-GSDP ratio and the overall debt burden can decrease over time," says Singh.
Badish Jindal, president of the Ludhiana Industry and Trade Forum and an expert on economic affairs, points out that governments have not paid sufficient attention to the industry in Punjab. “While claims regarding investment were made, the industrial sector weakened, leading to a deterioration in the state's economic health. Successive governments faced an escalating burden of subsidies, resulting in a mounting debt pile. To address this, political parties should detail their commitments for reducing Punjab's debt in their election manifestos," he says.
Economist Akash Jindal believes it will be difficult for any government to discontinue schemes like free electricity, free tubewell connections, free bus travel for women, and various pension and healthcare programmes, especially with elections approaching. “However, they should refrain from making new promises to the public or announcing fresh subsidies. Just as Haryana successfully attracted large-scale IT, BPO, and multinational companies to Gurugram and cities bordering Delhi, Punjab needs to attract similar enterprises. This would create job opportunities and generate additional revenue for the state.”
Jindal argues that the existing IT sector in Mohali simply requires further development. “Punjab is the land of Gurus and Pirs, home to revered sites like the Golden Temple and Sri Anandpur Sahib, alongside numerous other religious tourism destinations. The government could generate significant revenue by leveraging these sites for tourism," he says.
State Govt's Stance
While presenting the 2026-27 budget on March 8, 2026, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated, "The state's total debt is projected to reach Rs 4.47 lakh crore by March 31, 2027. The government's total revenue is estimated at Rs 1,26,190.43 crore, out of which Rs 1,15,185.40 crore will be spent on salaries, pensions, loan interest, and subsidies, leaving only Rs 11,005 crore for infrastructure. The GSDP is projected to stand at Rs 9.80 lakh crore, with a debt-to-GSDP ratio of 45.13 per cent. The GSDP growth rate for this financial year is estimated at 7.94 per cent — the lowest in the last five years — while the new industrial policy is expected to attract investments worth Rs 75,000 crore in 2026-27, ushering the state into an unprecedented era."
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