ETV Bharat / business

With Debt Likely To Mount To Rs 4.47 lakh Crore, Punjab Feels Pangs Of Populism

Chandigarh: Punjab’s debt-to-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio is higher than most of the states in the country. The state ranks second in debt-to-GSDP ratio while Arunachal Pradesh holds the top spot.

According to budget estimates for the 2026-27 financial year, Punjab's debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 45.1 per cent. It was 45.2 per cent as per 2025-26 estimates. Current projections place the state's total outstanding debt at approximately Rs 4.47 lakh crore while the estimated GSDP stands at around Rs 9.81 lakh crore. A debt-to-GSDP ratio of 45.1 per cent indicates that the debt burden is substantial relative to the state's economic production capacity.

According to economic affairs expert Bimal Anjum, debt-to-GSDP ratio is considered the most crucial indicator of a state's financial health, revealing the extent of debt relative to the size of its economy.

“The fiscal deficit indicates how much the government is spending in excess of its income and the amount of borrowing required to bridge that gap. The revenue deficit shows whether the government can cover its day-to-day expenses using its regular income,” says Anjum.

“Interest payments reveal the portion of income spent on servicing debt while capital expenditure indicates the investment made in roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and other development projects. Additionally, own tax revenue and the tax-to-GSDP ratio reflect the state's tax-collection capacity," Anjum says.

According to budget estimates for the 2026-27 financial year, Punjab's fiscal deficit stands at Rs 39,971 crore, representing 4.1 per cent of the state's GSDP. Nationally, this fiscal deficit is higher than that of many other states. Generally, under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, a fiscal deficit of up to 3 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is considered acceptable for states.

Punjab's debt at a glance (ETV Bharat)

In the Punjab budget for 2026-27, the total expenditure (revenue plus capital expenditure) is Rs 1,66,161 crore, whereas the income from all sources is Rs 1,26,190 crore. This means the Punjab government had to take an additional loan of Rs 39,971 crore to meet its expenses, amounting to 4.1 per cent of the state's GSDP.

Kulwinder Singh, a professor and economic affairs expert at Panjab University, Chandigarh, asserts that Punjab is among the leading states in the country in terms of fiscal deficit. To put it simply, he says, “For instance, if the Punjab government's total income from taxes and other sources is Rs 100, it has to spend Rs 104.1 to run the state, pay employee salaries, and implement welfare schemes. The extra Rs 4.1 that the government must borrow from the market constitutes the 'fiscal deficit'."

Income And Expenditure Figures

According to the budget documents for the 2026-27 financial year, Punjab's total budget is approximately Rs 2,60,437 crore while total revenue receipts stand at around Rs 1,26,190 crore. Of this, the state's own tax revenue is approximately Rs 70,851 crore, with the largest shares coming from GST, excise duty on liquor, and stamp duty.

A major issue with the budget is that a significant portion of income is spent on committed liabilities rather than development activities. Approximately 18 per cent to 23 per cent of the state's total income goes solely towards servicing interest on past loans while the remainder is consumed by salaries, pensions, and subsidies.

According to the Punjab government's budget for the 2026-27 financial year, the government is spending a massive amount on social welfare and subsidies; this includes approximately Rs 15,550 crore to Rs 15,800 crore annually for the agricultural sector and the provision of 300 units of free electricity to households, as well as Rs 9,300 crore for a new cash scheme for women — the 'Chief Minister's Women's Welfare and Respect Scheme' (Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Satkar Yojana). In contrast, only Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore remains in the budget for capital expenditure on development projects such as the construction of new roads, hospitals, schools, and industries.

State’s Debt Record

According to reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and data from the Punjab government's Finance Department, Punjab's total debt stood at approximately Rs 80,000 crore around 2012; by 2026-27, this figure has risen to over Rs 4.13 lakh crore. In the last four years alone, approximately Rs 1.35 lakh crore in new debt has been added.

Economist Mahinder Kaur Grewal explains that the primary reasons for the rising debt are increasing subsidies and welfare schemes. These compel governments to borrow by issuing bonds at high interest rates ranging from 7 per cent to 8.5 per cent. “A second factor is the lack of industries; reports from the Reserve Bank of India ('State Finances: A Study of Budgets') and NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India) indicate that, unlike neighbouring Haryana, Punjab has not developed a significant large-scale industrial or IT sector,” she says. “As a result, the state's tax base has not expanded; this imbalance between lower income and higher expenditure has led to a rapid increase in debt."