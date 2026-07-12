With Counterfeits Being Sold As Original, Banarasi Saree Industry Stands Amid Doldrums
Experts say more than 50,000 looms are out of service and close to four lakh weavers have migrated to other cities | Reports Pratima Tiwari.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Varanasi: The weavers of the globally acclaimed Banarasi saree are living in pitiable conditions fighting to stay afloat and make ends meet.
People associated to the trade claim that more than 50,000 saree making power looms in Varanasi are out of service and close to four lakh weavers have migrated to other cities with most of them changing their occupation.
Interestingly, while the weavers are in a miserable condition, the demand for Banarasi sarees is burgeoning both nationally and internationally reflecting astonishing trade figures.
The authentic Banarasi sarees were being manufactured on a large scale in several areas of Varanasi including Saraiya, Jalalipura, Lohta and Cotton Mill.
However, the situation is different now. When the ETV Bharat team went to the ground, it found that the biggest reason behind the crisis are fake Banarasi sarees. Weavers and others associated with the trade claim that the trade of fake sarees has affected the business of authentic sarees.
Rising electricity bills and the high cost of raw materials have also crippled their businesses, according to weavers.
Saree trader Rakesh disclosed that fake sarees have tarnished the reputation of the traditional ones.
"People visiting Banaras assume that everything available in Banaras will be Banarasi in every respect. But that's not the case. People are being duped in the name of Banarasi sarees," he said.
According to Raeksh, customers are not able to differentiate between real and fake sarees in the dazzling glamour of shops and buy fake sarees at exorbitant prices.
"This is why nearly 80% of the business in Banaras has been affected. Weavers are quitting due to lack of work," he said.
Many other weavers said Sarees made made in Surat and other states are being sold at bargain prices. "Such sarees also have the Banarasi look and feel. This is preventing authentic, traditional Banaras sarees from fetching a fair price," said Shamsher, who left his saree weaving business to run a general store.
"I started a general store 16 months ago. Previously, I used to weave sarees, but slowly the work dwindled. I have a family of five. I couldn't afford to educate my children on Rs 200 daily. Therefore, I had to give up weaving. Previously, my children attended a good English medium school but now they are forced to attend a madrasa," he said.
Like Shamsher, several other skilled artisans have abandoned their traditional work and have opened small shops, taken to driving vehicles or are doing manual labour.
Chief Advisor of the Indian Weavers Cell Shailesh Pratap Singh agreed that many retail and wholesale shops are "flooded with counterfeit Banarasi sarees".
"Customers lack the ability to distinguish between the genuine and counterfeit sarees. Consequently, cheap sarees from Surat and other cities are being sold at exorbitant prices with the claims that they are Banarasi. Such shopkeepers and traders pay hefty commissions to auto operators, hotels and travel agencies to bring customers to them," he said.
Shailesh claimed that 10 to 15 truckloads of counterfeit Banarasi sarees arrive in Banaras every day.
"What is the harm if the sellers sell their products with honesty, telling the customers about the original place of manufacture of the saree they are selling. This will not tarnish the reputation of Banarasi sarees and will also protect customers from fraud,” he said.
Shailesh claimed that of the approximately 100,000 power looms in Banaras, 50% are gathering dust at present as they are lying unused. A single power loom, he said, costs between Rs 100,000 and Rs 150,000 but these are being sold in scrap for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.
He added that approximately 120,000 people were directly or indirectly engaged in the Banarasi saree industry. "Of these, approximately 400,000 artisans have either changed their jobs or left the city to work in other states as manual laborers," Shailesh said.
He suggested that to combat the problem of counterfeit sarees in the market, his organization is considering implementing a QR code system. "Under this, a QR code will be affixed to the sarees. By scanning this code, the customers will be able to easily identify genuine and fake sarees," he said.
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