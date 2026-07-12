ETV Bharat / business

With Counterfeits Being Sold As Original, Banarasi Saree Industry Stands Amid Doldrums

More than 50,000 saree making power looms are out of service and close to four lakh weavers have migrated to other cities with most of them changing their occupation. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi : The weavers of the globally acclaimed Banarasi saree are living in pitiable conditions fighting to stay afloat and make ends meet.

People associated to the trade claim that more than 50,000 saree making power looms in Varanasi are out of service and close to four lakh weavers have migrated to other cities with most of them changing their occupation.

Interestingly, while the weavers are in a miserable condition, the demand for Banarasi sarees is burgeoning both nationally and internationally reflecting astonishing trade figures.

The authentic Banarasi sarees were being manufactured on a large scale in several areas of Varanasi including Saraiya, Jalalipura, Lohta and Cotton Mill.

However, the situation is different now. When the ETV Bharat team went to the ground, it found that the biggest reason behind the crisis are fake Banarasi sarees. Weavers and others associated with the trade claim that the trade of fake sarees has affected the business of authentic sarees.

Rising electricity bills and the high cost of raw materials have also crippled their businesses, according to weavers.

Saree trader Rakesh disclosed that fake sarees have tarnished the reputation of the traditional ones.

"People visiting Banaras assume that everything available in Banaras will be Banarasi in every respect. But that's not the case. People are being duped in the name of Banarasi sarees," he said.

According to Raeksh, customers are not able to differentiate between real and fake sarees in the dazzling glamour of shops and buy fake sarees at exorbitant prices.

"This is why nearly 80% of the business in Banaras has been affected. Weavers are quitting due to lack of work," he said.