ETV Bharat / business

Windfall Gains Tax Hiked On Diesel, ATF Exports; Duty On Petrol Exports Retained At Zero

The government on November 16, 2026 hiked the windfall gains tax on exports of diesel and ATF ( IANS )

New Delhi: The government has hiked the windfall gains tax on exports of diesel and ATF and retained the levy at zero on petrol for the fortnight beginning November 16.

For ATF exports, the duty has been hiked to Rs 12.5/litre, from Rs 11/litre for the fortnight.

The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED) along with road and infrastructure cess on export of diesel will now be Rs 14/litre, up from Rs 11.5 a litre.

Duty on petrol exports has been retained at zero for the fortnight.

The Finance Ministry, in a late-night notification on November 16, said the duty changes will be effective immediately.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF on March 27 and revised the rate every fortnight.