Will The Budget 2026-27 Double Farmers' Incomes? Experts Are Hopeful!

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget, farmers across the country are looking to the government with renewed hope. Farmers and agriculture experts are urging higher investment in agriculture research, expansion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) coverage to more crops, increased subsidies on farm machinery and equipment, and the creation of a robust and farmer-friendly mechanism to strengthen Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

The farmers believe these measures will not only reduce input costs but also improve incomes and long-term sustainability of farming. Over half of the country’s population depends on agriculture for their livelihood; farmers argue that budgetary allocations must reflect this reality. They say the agriculture budget needs a substantial overhaul, calling for at least a threefold increase in allocations.

As per farmers and farm leaders, a significantly enhanced agriculture budget would not only help raise farm incomes but also generate better wages and more stable employment for agricultural labourers, strengthening the rural economy as a whole.

Expressing his hopes for the upcoming budget, Ashok Baliyan, a farmer and agriculture expert from Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat that the agriculture ministry recently held a pre-budget meeting with farmers’ associations and allied sector workers. “I was also part of the meeting, where we raised several issues that need to be addressed in the budget to provide relief to farmers,” he added.

Chikkamagaluru: Workers winnow harvested ragi, in Chikkamagaluru, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (PTI)

Baliyan said farmers had called for a significant increase in fund allocation for agricultural research to develop innovative indigenous seed varieties and reduce dependence on imported seeds. “Such seeds will not only lower costs but also help enhance farm productivity,” he added.

He further stressed that MSP coverage should be extended beyond the existing 23 crops to include more produce, noting that this is a policy decision that can be addressed through the Budget.