ETV Bharat / business

Will Deepen Value Chain, Ecosystem: IT Secretary On Basic Customs Duty Waiver On Key Electronic Parts

The government has waived basic customs duty on goods used in the manufacturing of display assemblies, lithium-ion cell and inductor coil module

Customs duty waiver
FILE - MeitY Secretary S Krishnan (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The government's move to waive basic customs duty on key components for electronics manufacturing will help deepen the value chain and the ecosystem, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Thursday.

Terming it an "important change", Krishnan said the move will also stimulate the electronics component industry in the country.

"Based on industry representations, this is something that we had taken up with the Ministry of Finance. We are very happy that these notifications have been issued. This will really stimulate the electronics industry, especially the electronic component industry in the country," Krishnan said on the sidelines of the CII GCC Business Summit.

The government has waived basic customs duty on goods used in the manufacturing of display assemblies, lithium-ion cell and inductor coil module with an aim to promote domestic production of electronic devices.

The finance ministry issued three separate notifications giving effect to the basic customs duty (BCD) waiver on the goods used in the manufacturing of the three key components used in electronic devices.

Also Read

SK Hynix Beats Samsung Electronics In Market Cap For 1st Time

TAGGED:

IMPORT DUTY
IT SECRETARY S KRISHNAN
CUSTOMS DUTY WAIVER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.