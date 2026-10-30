ETV Bharat / business

Why Is World Bank Projecting Energy Prices To Surge 32% In 2026, Brent To Average $91 A Barrel?

New Delhi: The World Bank projected energy prices to increase 32% in 2026, reversing three years of declines. However, the financial institution is hopeful about prices moderating in 2027.

Brent, which has recorded a huge surge in prices, due to the US-Iran war, is expected to average $91 per barrel in 2026, up from $69 in 2025, then ease to $79 in 2027.

World Bank Sees Copper Prices Staying Near Record Highs

Copper prices will stay near record highs next year as new mines struggle to meet demand from power grids and data centres, according to World Bank forecasts.

The bank raised its 2027 copper estimate 18% from April to $13,000 per tonne, or about $5.90 per lb. Additional revisions include raising next year's tin forecast 22% to $45,000 a tonne and the zinc estimate 13% to $3,100. Conversely, gold is expected to average $4,250 per oz. in 2027, which is a 7.6% decline from this year.

“Commodity markets are being hit by several major shocks at once,” Ayhan Kose, World Bank’s deputy chief economist, said.

“Higher energy costs and trade disruptions are driving up prices across a broad range of commodities, threatening to worsen inflation, food insecurity and economic growth,” Kose added.

Food Prices To Rise

The World Bank in its October report projected food commodity prices to rise about 10% in 2026 and another 7% in 2027. It attributed the possibility of high prices to grain shipment disruption due to the Middle East crisis, El Niño impact, and high fuel and fertiliser prices. Overall commodity prices are forecast to rise 23% this year before declining by 7% in 2027.