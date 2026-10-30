Why Is World Bank Projecting Energy Prices To Surge 32% In 2026, Brent To Average $91 A Barrel?
The World Bank projected food commodity prices to rise about 10% in 2026 and another 7% in 2027.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The World Bank projected energy prices to increase 32% in 2026, reversing three years of declines. However, the financial institution is hopeful about prices moderating in 2027.
Brent, which has recorded a huge surge in prices, due to the US-Iran war, is expected to average $91 per barrel in 2026, up from $69 in 2025, then ease to $79 in 2027.
World Bank Sees Copper Prices Staying Near Record Highs
Copper prices will stay near record highs next year as new mines struggle to meet demand from power grids and data centres, according to World Bank forecasts.
The bank raised its 2027 copper estimate 18% from April to $13,000 per tonne, or about $5.90 per lb. Additional revisions include raising next year's tin forecast 22% to $45,000 a tonne and the zinc estimate 13% to $3,100. Conversely, gold is expected to average $4,250 per oz. in 2027, which is a 7.6% decline from this year.
“Commodity markets are being hit by several major shocks at once,” Ayhan Kose, World Bank’s deputy chief economist, said.
“Higher energy costs and trade disruptions are driving up prices across a broad range of commodities, threatening to worsen inflation, food insecurity and economic growth,” Kose added.
Food Prices To Rise
The World Bank in its October report projected food commodity prices to rise about 10% in 2026 and another 7% in 2027. It attributed the possibility of high prices to grain shipment disruption due to the Middle East crisis, El Niño impact, and high fuel and fertiliser prices. Overall commodity prices are forecast to rise 23% this year before declining by 7% in 2027.
The Middle East conflict has forced the countries to make adjustments on production and consumption of energy. The WB estimates global oil supply to slump 5.2% in 2026—the largest drop in more than four decades outside the 2020 global recession. “Consumption is expected to decline 2.5%, the third-largest annual contraction on record, after 2020 and 1980. High prices amid supply shortages are curbing demand, while electrification is also reducing oil use, particularly in China. Even so, production remains below consumption, forcing further withdrawals from oil stocks and leaving markets more exposed to renewed disruption,” the report stated.
Fertiliser prices
Fertiliser prices are projected to increase 14% in 2026, after a surge in urea prices early in the year that has since eased, before returning to 2025 levels in 2027.
The World Bank finds links between commodity-price volatility become more pronounced during periods of economic or market stress, including since the start of the current conflict in the Middle East.
Also Read
Govt Notifies Social Security Board For Unorganised Sector, Gig And Platform Workers
Buying A Home This Festive Season? Why Homebuyers Must Look Beyond Freebies And Discounts?
Rupee Should Be First Line Of Defence For India Against Energy Shocks: IMF