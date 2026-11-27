ETV Bharat / business

Why Is Sebi Planning To Cut FPI Onboarding Time To 5 Business Days?

Sebi is aiming to reduce the onboarding time for Foreign Portfolio Investors ( IANS )

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi is aiming to reduce the onboarding time for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from several months to as little as five business days through digital workflows and system integration, its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

Addressing the 17th Capital Markets Conference organised by ASSOCHAM, Pandey said the regulator has also proposed removing the additional disclosure framework for FPIs, bringing India's regulatory framework closer to global standards.

"Through digital workflows and system integration, we aim to cut FPI onboarding from months to as little as five business days," Pandey said.

Over the past few months, Sebi has taken several measures to ease the compliance burden for FPIs.

Under the SWAGAT-FI (Single Window Automatic and Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors) initiative, around 740 FPIs, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of FPI assets under custody, have registered.

"SWAGAT-FI gives trusted, low-risk FPIs single-window access, simpler compliance and longer KYC review cycles," he added.

On the regulatory front, Pandey said Sebi is undertaking a comprehensive review of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) framework to eliminate duplicative disclosures in filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The regulator also plans to replace multiple stock exchange fines for the same compliance lapse with a single penalty.

Sebi is simultaneously reviewing the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) framework, which governs initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on public offerings (FPOs), preferential issues and qualified institutional placements (QIPs). The review will also cover the SME IPO framework and the Innovators Growth Platform.