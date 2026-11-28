ETV Bharat / business

Why Is SEBI Mulling To Create Separate Exchange For Companies Planning To Launch IPOs?

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India is examining the possibility of creating a dedicated exchange for companies planning to launch initial public offerings (IPOs) to bring greater transparency and regulatory oversight to pre-listing share transactions, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Saturday.

The SEBI chief shared the proposal while speaking at CNBC Awaaz's Market Mahakumbh event, indicating that the regulator is exploring ways to create a formal and regulated marketplace for companies preparing to access public markets.

If implemented, the platform would allow shares of IPO-bound companies to be traded within a regulated framework before their stock market debut, providing investors with a transparent mechanism that could serve as an alternative to the unofficial grey market.

At present, shares of some companies are traded informally before their IPOs through the grey market, where investors track premiums as an indicator of potential listing demand.

However, such transactions operate outside recognised exchanges and are not subject to the same disclosure, transparency and investor-protection standards applicable in regulated markets.

A dedicated pre-IPO exchange could help address these concerns by providing structured information about companies and ensuring transactions take place under regulatory supervision.