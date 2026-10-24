Why Is Gujarat Grappling With Electricity Shortages Despite High Installed Capacity?
Gujarat's power demand surges as weak monsoon and falling renewable output hit supply.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Surplus power supply across the state has ensured Gujarat getting the tag of ‘engine of development’. Gujarat stands out in power generation as the western state contributes 12.61% to the nation's total electricity generation.
The coastal state boasts a daily generation capacity of 80,000 megawatts. However, with a weak monsoon this year and extended hot days, electricity demand across the state shot up. The festive season, a deficient monsoon, and intensifying heat raised power demand, resulting in the output from the state's operational thermal power plants standing at 119,000 million units—a shortfall of 9,000 million units compared to previous levels.
Several parts of Gujarat witnessed power shortages during the night, pointing to a persistent electricity deficit in the state. The state's total power generation jumped from 62,153 million units in 2020-21 to 104,834 million units in 2024, according to a report by the Central Electricity Authority.
Gujarat holds the highest installed power generation capacity in the country.
Less rainfall due to the 'El Niño' effect, rising temperatures, and surging electricity consumption resulted in power shortages which has become a constant topic of discussion.
To overcome the deficit, the state government has asked the Centre to provide an additional 1,000 megawatts of power, underscoring that the state's current power supply is insufficient to meet the existing demand.
Gujarat frequently faces power production challenges during the post-monsoon period and the summer months. This year the power crisis is due to reduced rainfall and the impact of 'El Niño.' Furthermore, a decline in power generation from the state’s own power plants—which form part of its established electricity generation infrastructure—is one of the reasons for the current situation.
Gujarat is the leader in the solar energy sector. However, a reduction in wind speeds following the monsoon has impacted energy production from alternative sources.
Also, the limited availability of coal and increasing diesel prices have constrained the use of diesel as an alternative fuel. All these reasons have led to a power shortage in the state.
Power Generation by Public and Private Utilities and Its Consequences
The decreased rainfall impacted both hydroelectric and wind power generation. Also, Global crises and disruptions in coal supply have impacted the production capacity of 12 coal-based power plants in the state. The 10 gas-based power plants have been affected by rising gas prices and irregular fuel supplies.
The reduced rainfall has impacted power generation at hydroelectric plants at the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, as well as at the Tapi and Kadana dams.
Addressing the Gujarat Assembly, the state Energy Minister stated that the state’s own power plants have a total generation capacity of 10,704 MW, while privately-owned power plants (under the PPP model) have a capacity of 16,749 MW. The state government and private entities expanded their power generation capacity by 2,605 MW in 2024 and by 2,835 MW in 2025.
In 2024, Gujarat recorded a total electricity generation of 121,776 million units. In 2025, it was recorded at 119,496 million units in 2025.
The state government purchased electricity worth a total of Rs 22,503 crore from private entities in 2024, whereas in 2025, electricity worth Rs 23,430 crore was procured from private power producers.
The Gujarat government has appealed to the public to use electricity judiciously and has requested the central government to increase power supply.
Recently, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting with the Energy Department to get a comprehensive review of the rising demand for electricity in Gujarat, the current state of power supply, and the measures being taken to ensure uninterrupted electricity for farmers, industries, and domestic consumers.
Of the total electricity supply in the state, Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) accounts for approximately 30% of the consumption. This is followed by Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) at 22%, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) at 22%, Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) at 10%, and other distribution companies, which account for 16%.
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