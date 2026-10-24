ETV Bharat / business

Why Is Gujarat Grappling With Electricity Shortages Despite High Installed Capacity?

Ahmedabad: Surplus power supply across the state has ensured Gujarat getting the tag of ‘engine of development’. Gujarat stands out in power generation as the western state contributes 12.61% to the nation's total electricity generation.

The coastal state boasts a daily generation capacity of 80,000 megawatts. However, with a weak monsoon this year and extended hot days, electricity demand across the state shot up. The festive season, a deficient monsoon, and intensifying heat raised power demand, resulting in the output from the state's operational thermal power plants standing at 119,000 million units—a shortfall of 9,000 million units compared to previous levels.

Several parts of Gujarat witnessed power shortages during the night, pointing to a persistent electricity deficit in the state. The state's total power generation jumped from 62,153 million units in 2020-21 to 104,834 million units in 2024, according to a report by the Central Electricity Authority.

Gujarat holds the highest installed power generation capacity in the country.

Less rainfall due to the 'El Niño' effect, rising temperatures, and surging electricity consumption resulted in power shortages which has become a constant topic of discussion.

To overcome the deficit, the state government has asked the Centre to provide an additional 1,000 megawatts of power, underscoring that the state's current power supply is insufficient to meet the existing demand.

Gujarat frequently faces power production challenges during the post-monsoon period and the summer months. This year the power crisis is due to reduced rainfall and the impact of 'El Niño.' Furthermore, a decline in power generation from the state’s own power plants—which form part of its established electricity generation infrastructure—is one of the reasons for the current situation.

Gujarat is the leader in the solar energy sector. However, a reduction in wind speeds following the monsoon has impacted energy production from alternative sources.

Also, the limited availability of coal and increasing diesel prices have constrained the use of diesel as an alternative fuel. All these reasons have led to a power shortage in the state.

Power Generation by Public and Private Utilities and Its Consequences

The decreased rainfall impacted both hydroelectric and wind power generation. Also, Global crises and disruptions in coal supply have impacted the production capacity of 12 coal-based power plants in the state. The 10 gas-based power plants have been affected by rising gas prices and irregular fuel supplies.