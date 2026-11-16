Why Did The Stock Market Rise Today? Sensex Above 82,200; Nifty Surpasses 25,300
Stock Market Today: The BSE Sensex and Nifty surged on Monday. The FIIs continued to buy domestic equities.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST|
Updated : November 16, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST
New Delhi: The Stock Market benchmark indices jumped on Monday as data from the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors continued to buy domestic equities, supported by a rally in technology and banking stocks.
The BSE Sensex rose 635.04 points to 82,227.49 at the time of writing the article. The Nifty surged 158.45 points to 25,302.75. The indices recorded strong gains as FIIs continued to invest in Indian equities, supported by strong corporate earnings.
Commenting on the Stock Market movement, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said that continuous buying by the foreign investors has uplifted the mood of the domestic investors.
“In the last month, India is the best-performing large market with returns of 9.4%, eclipsing other large markets like the US, Japan and South Korea, which delivered negative returns. This outperformance of the Indian market is likely to continue, supported by more FII inflows, which will chase the momentum in the Indian market, Vijayakumar said.
The expert, however, added that DIIs resorting to profit booking and the concerns surrounding the rising inflation are likely to constrain the rally.
“But in the near-term, the direction of the market appears to be north-bound,” he asserted.
Gainers and Laggards from Sensex
- State Bank of India, Eternal, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Asian Paints.
- Laggards included NTPC, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, and Power Grid.
The markets went North as they got support from the strong corporate earnings and continued capital inflows. The Q2 results of the Indian firms could help offset concerns surrounding elevated US bond yields and the possibility of further rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India.
Foreign institutional investors pumped in Rs 5,736 crore in the previous trading session (Friday). Meanwhile, DIIs continued their relentless selling for the eleventh consecutive session with net sales of Rs 2,253 crore.
- The Nifty 100 index went up by 0.30 per cent.
- The Nifty Midcap 100 depreciated by 0.01 per cent.
- The Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 0.48 per cent.
- Nifty IT index gained 1.13 per cent.
- The Nifty Media index soared 0.38 per cent.
- The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.16 per cent.
- Nifty Private Bank index appreciated 0.51 per cent.
- The Nifty FMCG index marginally up by 0.07 per cent.
- Nifty Auto index went down by 0.10 per cent.
- The Nifty Metal index declined by 0.55 per cent.
- The Nifty Realty index dropped 0.39 per cent.
Gold and Brent Crude
Gold remained below $3,900 an ounce on Monday, hovering near its lowest level in more than a year as a stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields continued to pressure the precious metal.
Brent crude oil prices went down by 1 per cent to USD 95 per barrel at the time of reporting.
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