ETV Bharat / business

Why Did The Stock Market Rise Today? Sensex Above 82,200; Nifty Surpasses 25,300

New Delhi: The Stock Market benchmark indices jumped on Monday as data from the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors continued to buy domestic equities, supported by a rally in technology and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 635.04 points to 82,227.49 at the time of writing the article. The Nifty surged 158.45 points to 25,302.75. The indices recorded strong gains as FIIs continued to invest in Indian equities, supported by strong corporate earnings.

Commenting on the Stock Market movement, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said that continuous buying by the foreign investors has uplifted the mood of the domestic investors.

“In the last month, India is the best-performing large market with returns of 9.4%, eclipsing other large markets like the US, Japan and South Korea, which delivered negative returns. This outperformance of the Indian market is likely to continue, supported by more FII inflows, which will chase the momentum in the Indian market, Vijayakumar said.

The expert, however, added that DIIs resorting to profit booking and the concerns surrounding the rising inflation are likely to constrain the rally.

“But in the near-term, the direction of the market appears to be north-bound,” he asserted.

Gainers and Laggards from Sensex