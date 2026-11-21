ETV Bharat / business

Why Did IndusInd Bank Terminate Sumant Kathpalia's Employment?

IndusInd Bank ends ex-CEO Kathpalia's employment ( ETV Bharat )

By ANI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: IndusInd Bank’s decision to terminate former Managing Director and CEO Sumant Kathpalia’s employment and invoke applicable malus and claw-back provisions marks a further step in the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him in 2025.

The bank said in an exchange filing on Friday that its Board of Directors, acting as the disciplinary authority, decided to terminate Kathpalia’s employment with immediate effect. It also approved the invocation of applicable malus and claw-back provisions with effect from March 24, 2020, the date of his initial appointment as Managing Director and CEO.

The decisions followed the submission of an enquiry report dated November 18, 2026, by the Enquiry Officer, a former judge of the Bombay High Court, appointed to examine the matter. The board took the decisions at its meeting held on November 20, the bank said. The developments follow Kathpalia’s resignation from the services of the bank on April 29, 2025, with effect from the close of working hours on the same day.