ETV Bharat / business

WPI Inflation Rises To (-) 0.32 Pc in November

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) came in at (-) 0.32 per cent in November, driven by an uptick in prices of food articles like pulses and vegetables on a month-on-month basis, government data showed on Monday. WPI-based inflation was (-) 1.21 per cent in October and 2.16 per cent in November last year.

"Negative rate of inflation in November 2025 is primarily due to a decrease in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, manufacture of basic metals and electricity, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

According to WPI data, deflation in food articles was 4.16 per cent in November, compared to 8.31 per cent in October. In vegetables, deflation was 20.23 per cent in November, as against 34.97 per cent in October.

In pulses, deflation was at 15.21 per cent in November, while in potato and onion it was 36.14 per cent and 64.70 per cent, respectively. In the case of manufactured products, inflation eased to 1.33 per cent in November, against 1.54 per cent in October.