Wholesale Price Inflation Dips To (-) 1.21 Pc In October On GST Cut, Favourable Base

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) fell to (-) 1.21 per cent in October, driven by a decline in prices of food articles like pulses and vegetables, as well as lower fuel and manufactured items prices, government data showed on Friday. WPI-based inflation was 0.13 per cent in September and 2.75 per cent in October last year.

"The negative rate of inflation in October 2025 is primarily due to a decrease in prices of food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, electricity, mineral oils and the manufacture of basic metals, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

According to WPI data, deflation in food articles was 8.31 per cent in October, compared to 5.22 per cent in September, with onion, potato, vegetables and pulses seeing a decline in prices.

In vegetables, deflation was 34.97 per cent in October, against 24.41 per cent in September. In pulses, deflation was at 16.50 per cent in October, while in potato and onion it was 39.88 per cent and 65.43 per cent, respectively.

In the case of manufactured products, inflation eased to 1.54 per cent, from 2.33 per cent in September. Fuel and power witnessed a negative inflation or deflation of 2.55 per cent, against 2.58 per cent in September. The fall in WPI inflation is on expected lines after the rates of Goods and Services Tax (GST) were slashed effective September 22.