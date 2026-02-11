ETV Bharat / business

White House Quietly Revises Fact Sheet On Trade Deal With India, Removes 'Pulses', Replaces 'Commitment' With 'Intend'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The White House has quietly updated its India-US trade deal fact sheet, including removing the words "certain pulses" from tariff reduction items, changing a $500 billion purchase "commitment" to an "intent" to buy, and dropping the claim that India would remove digital services taxes.

The White House removed “pulses” from a list of American products on which it said India will eliminate or reduce tariffs, in the revised fact sheet issued on the interim trade deal.

On Monday, the White House had issued a fact sheet on ‘The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal (Interim Agreement),’ days after India and the US announced in a joint statement the framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

An initial version of the fact sheet had highlighted key terms of the agreement including, that India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, “certain pulses”, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

The fact sheet had also said that India committed to buy more American products and purchase over USD 500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal, and other products.

The revised fact sheet issued Tuesday removed the reference made regarding pulses and changed the word committed used for India to "intends."