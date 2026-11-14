ETV Bharat / business

What To Know About Flights After Longest Flight Stoppage In US In 25 Years

Ontario: A woman talks on the phone in front of a flight information display board at Ontario International Airport in Ontario, California, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2026. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday evening after hours of disruption affected thousands of flights across the country. ( Xinhua Via IANS )

What to know about flights after the US nationwide ground stop

A nationwide ground stop across the USA ended around 8:15 p.m. ET, and some domestic flights have now departed from U.S. airports.

However, normalizing air traffic after the longest flight stoppage in 25 years will be slow, authorities warned.

Officials say the system is likely to be operating normally in time to handle the Thanksgiving travel rush.

Here's what to know.

Flights have resumed but disruption continues

The Federal Aviation Administration said airplane departures could late Friday evening Eastern time. Passengers should contact their airlines for information about their flights, the FAA said.

The ripple effect from the stoppage could be felt for days, however.

More than 2,500 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Saturday and hundreds more were delayed, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Americans traveling that getting air traffic back to normal won't be quick.

International flights are being handled on a case-by-case basis, according to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

San Francisco airport said that flights headed across the Pacific Ocean were cleared to leave the airport from Friday evening. That included flights destined for Hawaii and Asia.

Europe's aviation agency suspended U.S.-bound departures at the request of the FAA from 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday until midnight.